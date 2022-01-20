IT Security Specialist at Ntice Search

An established financial services provider based in Cape Town has a vacancy in their team for an experienced IT Security Specialist. The ideal person will have experience in a combination of troubleshooting, technical, and communication skills, as well as the ability to handle complex [URL Removed] years’ experience in software security

Bachelors’ degree in Computer Science or similar field or equivalent work experience is desirable

Role relevant qualifications, i.e. Security Testing.

Requirements

3+ years of proficiency in at least 1 scripting programming language, familiarity with Java, and familiarity with Python

Passionate about internetsecurity issues and the threat landscape for popular software & services

Candidate must possess good oral and written communication skills.

Experience with the design and implementation of technical security controls.

Experience performing or supporting Red Team engagements with an understanding of a holistic assessment

Experience with full-stack (Linux / Unix) software architectures from UI to infrastructure.

Experience with serverless architectures, and common virtualization techniques (hypervisors/containers/jails) and escapes/exploits from these environments.

Experience with micro-service, API-based agent, or service-oriented software architectures.

Operations experience with CI/CD development or managing distributed systems

Web service assessment experience with authentication controls, session management, access controls, logic flaws, injection vulnerabilities, request smuggling, cloud privilege escalation, DOS attacks

Desired Skills:

IT

Security

Specialist

Learn more/Apply for this position