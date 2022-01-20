IT Security Specialist at Ntice Search

An established financial services provider based in Cape Town has a vacancy in their team for an experienced IT Security Specialist. The ideal person will have experience in a combination of troubleshooting, technical, and communication skills, as well as the ability to handle complex [URL Removed] years’ experience in software security
Requirements
- 3+ years of proficiency in at least 1 scripting programming language, familiarity with Java, and familiarity with Python
- Passionate about internetsecurity issues and the threat landscape for popular software & services
- Candidate must possess good oral and written communication skills.
- Experience with the design and implementation of technical security controls.
- Experience performing or supporting Red Team engagements with an understanding of a holistic assessment
- Experience with full-stack (Linux / Unix) software architectures from UI to infrastructure.
- Experience with serverless architectures, and common virtualization techniques (hypervisors/containers/jails) and escapes/exploits from these environments.
- Experience with micro-service, API-based agent, or service-oriented software architectures.
- Operations experience with CI/CD development or managing distributed systems
- Web service assessment experience with authentication controls, session management, access controls, logic flaws, injection vulnerabilities, request smuggling, cloud privilege escalation, DOS attacks
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Security
- Specialist