IT Security Specialist at Ntice Search

Jan 20, 2022

An established financial services provider based in Cape Town has a vacancy in their team for an experienced IT Security Specialist. The ideal person will have experience in a combination of troubleshooting, technical, and communication skills, as well as the ability to handle complex [URL Removed] years’ experience in software security

  • Bachelors’ degree in Computer Science or similar field or equivalent work experience is desirable
  • Role relevant qualifications, i.e. Security Testing.

    • Requirements

    • 3+ years of proficiency in at least 1 scripting programming language, familiarity with Java, and familiarity with Python
    • Passionate about internetsecurity issues and the threat landscape for popular software & services
    • Candidate must possess good oral and written communication skills.
    • Experience with the design and implementation of technical security controls.
    • Experience performing or supporting Red Team engagements with an understanding of a holistic assessment
    • Experience with full-stack (Linux / Unix) software architectures from UI to infrastructure.
    • Experience with serverless architectures, and common virtualization techniques (hypervisors/containers/jails) and escapes/exploits from these environments.
    • Experience with micro-service, API-based agent, or service-oriented software architectures.
    • Operations experience with CI/CD development or managing distributed systems
    • Web service assessment experience with authentication controls, session management, access controls, logic flaws, injection vulnerabilities, request smuggling, cloud privilege escalation, DOS attacks

