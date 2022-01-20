An international owned multinational corparate manufacturer of luxury cars and motorcycles in SA, has an amazing opportunity for a Java Software Developer.
The ideal candidate should have:
- +5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
- +3 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms as a Cloud Architect or Cloud Engineer
- A relevant IT Degree
Technical and Functional Skills include:
- Sound knowledge in Java
- Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, AWS EKS or Kubernetes
- At least 5 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such as:
Java
JavaScript
HTML 5
CSS
Git
Maven
- Experience with GitOps workflow
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (ArgoCD, AzureDevOps, Jenkins)
- Experience with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform)
- Proficiency in building resilient solutions e.g., understanding the Event Driven Approach
- Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT
- Experience in Data modelling and Database technologies (SQL and NoSQL).
- Proficiency with Restful Services, Kafka or MQTT.
Added advantage:
- Experience with Quarkus Supersonic Subatomic Java
- Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular or React
-
Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest
-
Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.
The ideal candidate will have the following responsibilities:
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
Apply now and lets get those applications across 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Java
- HTML
- CSS
- Azure
- Rest
- Kubernetes
- AWS
- Cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years