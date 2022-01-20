Mobile Application Devloper

Our client in the financial services sector is looking for a skilled mobile developer to join their team. This role is exciting because the successful candidate will be pioneering a new mobile app for this organisation.

Responsibilities:

Support the entire application lifecycle (concept, design, test, release and support)

Produce fully functional mobile applications and produce quality code

Gather specific requirements and suggest solutions

Write unit and UI tests to identify malfunctions

Troubleshoot and debug to optimize performance

Design interfaces to improve user experience

Liaise with Product development team to plan new features

Ensure new and legacy applications meet quality standards

Research and suggest new mobile products, applications, and protocols

Stay up-to-date with new technology trends

Minimum requirements:

B. Com Informatics/B. Engineering/ B.Sc.

Proven work experience as a Mobile developer

Demonstrable portfolio of released applications on the App store or the Android market

In-depth knowledge of at least one programming language like Swift or Java

Experience with third-party libraries and integrating with APIs to deliver mobile capability

Developed using App store agnostic mobile frameworks

Familiarity with OOP design principles

Excellent analytical skills with a good problem-solving attitude

Ability to perform in a team environment

Desired Skills:

Mobile Application

Android

IOS

Swift

Java

OOP

