Mobile Application Devloper

Jan 20, 2022

Our client in the financial services sector is looking for a skilled mobile developer to join their team. This role is exciting because the successful candidate will be pioneering a new mobile app for this organisation.

Responsibilities:

  • Support the entire application lifecycle (concept, design, test, release and support)
  • Produce fully functional mobile applications and produce quality code
  • Gather specific requirements and suggest solutions
  • Write unit and UI tests to identify malfunctions
  • Troubleshoot and debug to optimize performance
  • Design interfaces to improve user experience
  • Liaise with Product development team to plan new features
  • Ensure new and legacy applications meet quality standards
  • Research and suggest new mobile products, applications, and protocols
  • Stay up-to-date with new technology trends

Minimum requirements:

  • B. Com Informatics/B. Engineering/ B.Sc.
  • Proven work experience as a Mobile developer
  • Demonstrable portfolio of released applications on the App store or the Android market
  • In-depth knowledge of at least one programming language like Swift or Java
  • Experience with third-party libraries and integrating with APIs to deliver mobile capability
  • Developed using App store agnostic mobile frameworks
  • Familiarity with OOP design principles
  • Excellent analytical skills with a good problem-solving attitude
  • Ability to perform in a team environment

Desired Skills:

  • Mobile Application
  • Android
  • IOS
  • Swift
  • Java
  • OOP

Learn more/Apply for this position