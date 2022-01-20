Mobile Application Devloper

Our client in the financial services sector is looking for a skilled mobile developer to join their team. This role is exciting because the successful candidate will be pioneering a new mobile app for this organisation.
Responsibilities:
- Support the entire application lifecycle (concept, design, test, release and support)
- Produce fully functional mobile applications and produce quality code
- Gather specific requirements and suggest solutions
- Write unit and UI tests to identify malfunctions
- Troubleshoot and debug to optimize performance
- Design interfaces to improve user experience
- Liaise with Product development team to plan new features
- Ensure new and legacy applications meet quality standards
- Research and suggest new mobile products, applications, and protocols
- Stay up-to-date with new technology trends
Minimum requirements:
- B. Com Informatics/B. Engineering/ B.Sc.
- Proven work experience as a Mobile developer
- Demonstrable portfolio of released applications on the App store or the Android market
- In-depth knowledge of at least one programming language like Swift or Java
- Experience with third-party libraries and integrating with APIs to deliver mobile capability
- Developed using App store agnostic mobile frameworks
- Familiarity with OOP design principles
- Excellent analytical skills with a good problem-solving attitude
- Ability to perform in a team environment
Desired Skills:
- Mobile Application
- Android
- IOS
- Swift
- Java
- OOP