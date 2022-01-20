Network Administrator

- Provide technical support to the Centre’s employees on all Network related infrastructure.
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:
- Relevant recognised ICT certification or equivalent diploma.
- At least three (3) years’ relevant experience.
- A valid CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) certification.
- A valid CCNP Collaboration (Cisco Certified Network Professional Collaboration) certification advantageous.
- A valid CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) certification advantageous.
- Three years’ experience with Cisco Routers and Switches.
- One year experience with the Cisco Call Manager Suite.
- Two years’ experience with Firewalls.
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Provide second line support (Cisco Call Manager suite, Switches, Routers and Firewalls)
- Technical troubleshooting on all network infrastructure.
- Installation, configuration and backups of Network infrastructure hardware and software.
- Proactive monitoring of all network infrastructure.
- Research, design and implement new Network and Security solutions.
- Network cabling patching.
- Login calls with Third Parties and other service providers and following up on a regular basis.
- Perform any other duties as required.
Desired Skills:
- Network related infrastructure
- Cisco Routers and Switches
- Cisco Call Manager Suite
- Firewalls
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma