Network Administrator

Jan 20, 2022

  • Provide technical support to the Centre’s employees on all Network related infrastructure.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

  • Relevant recognised ICT certification or equivalent diploma.
  • At least three (3) years’ relevant experience.
  • A valid CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) certification.
  • A valid CCNP Collaboration (Cisco Certified Network Professional Collaboration) certification advantageous.
  • A valid CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) certification advantageous.
  • Three years’ experience with Cisco Routers and Switches.
  • One year experience with the Cisco Call Manager Suite.
  • Two years’ experience with Firewalls.

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Provide second line support (Cisco Call Manager suite, Switches, Routers and Firewalls)
  • Technical troubleshooting on all network infrastructure.
  • Installation, configuration and backups of Network infrastructure hardware and software.
  • Proactive monitoring of all network infrastructure.
  • Research, design and implement new Network and Security solutions.
  • Network cabling patching.
  • Login calls with Third Parties and other service providers and following up on a regular basis.
  • Perform any other duties as required.

Desired Skills:

  • Network related infrastructure
  • Cisco Routers and Switches
  • Cisco Call Manager Suite
  • Firewalls

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position