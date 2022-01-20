Network Engineer

General Summary:

Senior Network Engineers are strong in all the most common and popular networking technologies as well as some of the more mature ones. In addition to strong technical aptitudes, backed by at least 4-5 years of hard core in the trenches experience, this person is a powerful communicator and a person who can manage well when the client is in a pickle and really needs strong guidance. The pace and demands in this environment are usually much greater than an “in-house” position. This person should be prompt and/or know the importance of communicating ETA’s to clients. This person should be skillful at pre-project/work-briefings with each client on each project. This person should then be able to execute with a high degree of success in integrating and/or solving problems in environments rich in Microsoft Server, Exchange, SQL, IIS, Cisco Internetworking, VPNs, firewalls, backups and more. The more truly capable the engineer is in all these areas, the higher the utility value. Be a technical star of the company, ensuring infrastructure works and projects are deployed that help businesses thrive with their technology

Position Responsibilities:

Server Operating Systems o Installation, configuration and troubleshooting

o Configure file, print and remote access services

o Configure Active Directory

o Basic administration, including add/remove users and groups, configure file permissions, check event logs, configure and restore from backup

Enterprise E-mail o Required: On Premise Exchange Server / Microsoft 365

o Installation, configuration and troubleshooting of clients, including remote clients

o Extreme administration of enterprise e-mail application, including add/remove users and group, configure folder permissions if applicable, forward mail to other accounts, and add aliases, replication and Clustering

o Solid understanding of and ability to install, configure and test workstation hardware including video cards, NICs, sound cards, hard drives, and PDAs

o Microsoft Windows & Office technologies (Desktop, Server, Cloud)

Datacenter Technologies o Working Knowledge of SQL Clustering

o Working Knowledge of Enterprise Backup Systems

o Working Knowledge of High Availability load balancing solutions

o Working Knowledge of Hyper-V and VMware

o Working Knowledge of Exchange Clustering

o Working Knowledge of SAN architecture

o Working Knowledge / Certification in Vmware / WVD Technologies

Telephony

o Working knowledge of VOIP/SIP setup

o Working knowledge of PBX setup, call management, routing

o Working knowledge of Cloud hosted PBX systems

Security

o Provide support for implementation, troubleshooting and maintenance of IT systems

o Provide support to Microsoft IT Security systems (O365) including day-to-day operations, monitoring and problem resolution for all the client/server/storage/network devices, mobile devices, etc.

o Working knowledge of firewalls

o Provide remote security, troubleshooting and configuration via industry standard tools and organization best practices

Other Preferred Technical Knowledge o Solid understanding of and ability to configure TCP/IP subnetting and troubleshooting Internet connectivity

o Experience with and understanding of routers and firewalls

o Experience and understanding of Terminal Services & Vmware

o Understanding of relationship between switches, hubs, patch panels and connecting nodes to a network

o Understanding of DNS services

o Understanding of High Availability / Load Balancing solutions

Other Considerations o DAILY time entry accounting for at least 8 hours in the form of Resolution Notes in Service Tickets

o Monthly billing should be at least 75% or more of a typical month of about 170 hours available

o Regular and timely completion of Minimum Documentation Standards for each client

o On-going self-training to preserve professional viability is a must

o The ability to regularly score 10’s on the Quality Assurance survey

Credentials and Experience:

Engineer with minimum four years’ experience

Minimum 4 years’ experience – Active Directory Support, Microsoft Windows and Windows Server Support, Microsoft Exchange Support

Minimum 4 years’ experience – Cisco Switching/VLAN/Routing/Firewalling Support

Minimum 4 years’ experience – VOIP/SIP setup and management

Minimum 4 years’ experience – Server Hardware Technologies (CPU/RAID/SCSI) Support

Minimum 4 years’ experience – Data Backup and Recovery Support, Corporate Antivirus Support, VPN Connectivity Support, Major Incident Response

Have multiple certifications, high skill level. The following certifications are preferred: MCSA/MCITP, CCNA/CCDA/CCVP/CISSP/CCIE, VCP, Project+, Network+, Fortinet NSE4-NSE8

Desired Skills:

Active Directory

exchange server

Microsoft 365

VOIP

IT Security

cisco

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position