SAP Functional Specialist at IT Network

Jan 20, 2022

SAP Functional Specialist
Pretoria
12 month contract

Job Purpose

Analysis and systems configuration, implementation, and support of respective SAP Modules i.e. FICA, PSCD, TRM and FI.

Education and experience

  • Bachelor’s degree/Advanced Diploma (NQF 7) in IT, Information Systems, Computer Science, BCOM, Finance, Management, Accounting and Engineering
  • Atleast 5 years’ experience in SAP environment/modules (FICA, PSCD, TRM and FI)

Job Objectives

  • Analyse requirements, perform configuration enhancements, and testing
  • Analyse current business processes and scenarios and recommend/develop solutions
  • Support the successful implementation of SAP applications, provide functional expertise, presentation and advise on SAP products to clients
  • Perform highly complex tasks during implementation and support
  • Act as liaison with client for troubleshooting: investigate, analyse, and solve SAP related application problems
  • Map client business requirements, processes and objectives and develop product modifications
  • Incident resolution for severity 2 and 3 issues and assist with business escalations for issues raised
  • Provide guidance and leadership to junior resource
  • Review work progress for reporting purposes
  • Identify trends and potential risks
  • Diagnose symptoms, causes, and possible effects to solve emerging problems

Desired Skills:

  • FICA
  • PSCD
  • TRM and FI

Learn more/Apply for this position