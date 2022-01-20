SAP Functional Specialist at IT Network

Pretoria

12 month contract

Job Purpose

Analysis and systems configuration, implementation, and support of respective SAP Modules i.e. FICA, PSCD, TRM and FI.

Education and experience

Bachelor’s degree/Advanced Diploma (NQF 7) in IT, Information Systems, Computer Science, BCOM, Finance, Management, Accounting and Engineering

Atleast 5 years’ experience in SAP environment/modules (FICA, PSCD, TRM and FI)

Job Objectives

Analyse requirements, perform configuration enhancements, and testing

Analyse current business processes and scenarios and recommend/develop solutions

Support the successful implementation of SAP applications, provide functional expertise, presentation and advise on SAP products to clients

Perform highly complex tasks during implementation and support

Act as liaison with client for troubleshooting: investigate, analyse, and solve SAP related application problems

Map client business requirements, processes and objectives and develop product modifications

Incident resolution for severity 2 and 3 issues and assist with business escalations for issues raised

Provide guidance and leadership to junior resource

Review work progress for reporting purposes

Identify trends and potential risks

Diagnose symptoms, causes, and possible effects to solve emerging problems

Desired Skills:

FICA

PSCD

TRM and FI

