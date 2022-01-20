Senior Business Analyst

We are looking for Business Analysts for our client, an entrepreneurial organisation providing solutions to core strategic problems for their large global clients, using the latest advances in AI, cloud and engineering.

We are ideally looking for Business Analysts with 2 – 4 years consulting experience at a strategy consulting firm or as a Product Owner, with Agile knowledge, technical background and passion for digital/AI.

Skills and Experience mix preferred:

5+ years solid experience

Technical education/background – i.e. engineers, actuaries, financial management etc.

Passion or strong skills in digital – i.e. programming, data science etc.

Strong communication skills and client facing experience – i.e. 2-3 years consulting experience or in a leadership role

Strong Agile toolkit or awareness – i.e. Product Owner/Business Analyst experience at a startup or large corporate (PO/scrum master/Agile certification is a plus)

Strong problem-solving skills

Entrepreneurial and adaptable, able to function in a unstructured environment

Collaborative team player

Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences

Responsibilities and Problem Solving:

Supporting the ‘what’ and ‘why’ of development

Act as a thought partner to Product Owners during prioritisation discussions

Write user stories, user acceptance criteria, perform user story mapping and validate existing user stories/features

Support the management of the backlog, sprint planning and the ‘Continuous Discovery’ process – incl. being familiar with DevOps tools

Own the detail behind all the user stories

Support the Dev Team with specific requirements and market research (especially the Product Owners and Tech Leads)

Supporting user engagement

User and stakeholder mapping (including persona development)

Build stakeholder engagement planning and write-up meetings/actions

Build relationship with change managers and support activities – e.g. reach and relevance for products or training

Collect feedback from users (support business change) – e.g. running employee satisfaction surveys and track uptake

Facilitating the feedback loop from users to the rest of the squad (supporting the PO) – i.e. raising potential product changes, raising pain points, collecting bugs, offering UI/UX guidance

Supporting value determination

Support the Product Owner to update the value framework for the squad/domain

Apply the framework to the squad and track value where possible – i.e. measure KPIs etc.

Support the preparation for value reviews – i.e. business case reviews

Testing

Perform/facilitate ongoing user acceptance testing (working with users to test correctness where domain knowledge is needed and in line with the user acceptance criteria)

Perform ad-hoc testing

Performing supplementary technical analysis

Understanding (and building if required) As-Is and To-Be processes

Supporting data source mapping and/or technical architecture discussions

Performing analysis related to the domain – i.e. mapping of calculation steps or metrics etc.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

digital

data science

Client Liaison

Agile

product owner

user stories

user acceptance criteria

user story mapping

problem solving skills.

stakeholder mapping

user acceptance testing

as-is processes

to-be processes

adaptable

team player

business metrics

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A fast-paced, high performance, rapid learning environment with excellent cross-collaboration and an environment where being adventurous is part of the culture. If you’re flexible, can see the bigger picture and work in an unstructred environment, then this will be a great home for you.

Employer & Job Benefits:

learning budget

performance bonus

20 days annual leave

study leave

fully remote work

