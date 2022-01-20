Server Engineer at Ntice Search

Jan 20, 2022

An established financial services provider based in Cape Town has a vacancy in their team for a talented Server Engineer. The ideal person will have significant experience in supporting large scale, enterprise class [URL Removed] and/or or Degree in Information Systems (Essential)

  • NetApp Certification (Advantageous)
  • Solaris Certification (Advantageous)
  • AWS Certification (Advantageous)

    • Experience

    • 5+ Years working experience with Linux Operating Systems
    • 5+ Years working experience with Storage Systems
    • 2+ Years with Cloud Platforms (Advantageous)

    Skills

    • Expert at Linux Operating Systems
    • Storage Systems, preferably NetApp
    • Adept at Programming Language/s

    Desired Skills:

    • Server
    • Engineer
    • Linux

    Learn more/Apply for this position