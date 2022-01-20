Software Developer (SpringBoot / Java / Aws) – Sandton – R391 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Take your career to the next level by joining a leading JSE listed ground breaking mobile

Technology organization that is on the prowl for their next Software Developer to join their

evolving faction. Their services are more focused on the individuals that don’t have access

to bank accounts and grant them the convenience of transacting anywhere and anytime

they want.

The team is searching for someone to join their team and be involved in the improvement

Of their concurrent, event driven and distinctly scalable transaction processing platform.

You will be responsible for the programming and supporting software.

Requirements:

Software Developer

SpringBoot

Java

AWS

SpringBoot Java developers with AWS background and CI/CD integration using tools like Github AWS experience is a must.

Qualifications

Engineering or Computer Science degree (Completed )

Reference Number for this position is RR54306 which is a contract position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R391 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Ronewa on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java

SpringBoot

Software Developer

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position