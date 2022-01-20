Software Developer (SpringBoot / Java / Aws) – Sandton – R391 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Take your career to the next level by joining a leading JSE listed ground breaking mobile
Technology organization that is on the prowl for their next Software Developer to join their
evolving faction. Their services are more focused on the individuals that don’t have access
to bank accounts and grant them the convenience of transacting anywhere and anytime
they want.
The team is searching for someone to join their team and be involved in the improvement
Of their concurrent, event driven and distinctly scalable transaction processing platform.
You will be responsible for the programming and supporting software.
Requirements:
- Software Developer
- SpringBoot
- Java
- AWS
- SpringBoot Java developers with AWS background and CI/CD integration using tools like Github AWS experience is a must.
Qualifications
- Engineering or Computer Science degree (Completed )
