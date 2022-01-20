Our client is looking for an Senior UI/UX Designer who is able to work in a fast-paced, high performance, rapid learning environment where cross-collaboration and the freedom to voice an opinion is welcomed.
Requirements
- Previous relevant working experience as a UI/UX Designer
- Understanding of interaction design principles
- Knowledge of industry tools such as Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin, amongst others.
- Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences
- Adaptability
- Communication, collaboration and teamwork
- Problem-solving
- Design thinking
- A user-centric mindset
- Attention to detail
- Creative and analytical approach
Responsibilities
- Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers
- Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps
- Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets
- Build page navigation buttons and search fields
- Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like
- Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches and tables)
- Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders
- Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)
- Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback
- Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images
- Plan and conduct user research and competitor analysis
- Interpret data and qualitative feedback
- Create user stories, personas, and storyboards
- Determine information architecture and create sitemaps
- Create prototypes and wireframes
- Conduct usability testing
Desired Skills:
- storyboards
- process flow
- attention to detail
- user centric
- design thinking
- problem solving
- team work
- Zeplin
- Adobe InDesign
- Illustrator
- InVision
- Sketch
- usability testing
- wireframes
- personas
- user stories
- user research
- style standards
- troubleshoot
- presentation
- prototypes
- UI mockups
- graphic design
- sitemaps
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- fully remote work
- learning budget
- performance bonus
- 20 days annual leave
- study leave
- laptop