UI UX Designer

Our client is looking for an Senior UI/UX Designer who is able to work in a fast-paced, high performance, rapid learning environment where cross-collaboration and the freedom to voice an opinion is welcomed.

Requirements

Previous relevant working experience as a UI/UX Designer

Understanding of interaction design principles

Knowledge of industry tools such as Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin, amongst others.

Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences

Adaptability

Communication, collaboration and teamwork

Problem-solving

Design thinking

A user-centric mindset

Attention to detail

Creative and analytical approach

Responsibilities

Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers

Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps

Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets

Build page navigation buttons and search fields

Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like

Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches and tables)

Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)

Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback

Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images

Plan and conduct user research and competitor analysis

Interpret data and qualitative feedback

Create user stories, personas, and storyboards

Determine information architecture and create sitemaps

Create prototypes and wireframes

Conduct usability testing

Desired Skills:

storyboards

process flow

attention to detail

user centric

design thinking

problem solving

team work

Zeplin

Adobe InDesign

Illustrator

InVision

Sketch

usability testing

wireframes

personas

user stories

user research

style standards

troubleshoot

presentation

prototypes

UI mockups

graphic design

sitemaps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

fully remote work

learning budget

performance bonus

20 days annual leave

study leave

laptop

