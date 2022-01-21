Business Analyst Team Lead

The Business Analyst Team Lead is responsible for leading and coaching a team of Business Analysts, to maximize productivity and increase business delivery within the Business Analysis space. This includes the fostering of cross-discipline relationships to constantly review and improve on ways of work.

Qualifications:

Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.

Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar

Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience

Experience:

Previous experience in leading a team including recruitment, resource allocation and people development

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Business Process Management experience

Excellent communication, both written and verbal

Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills

Good planning and time management skills

Good business and IT acumen

Problem solving and decision making

Ability to influence

Organizing, coordinating, and directing

Self-starter, with a can-do attitude

Customer focused

Analytical thinking

Decision making

Results driven

Our client would like you to have:

Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience

Business understanding of the broader retail industry

SAP experience

Aris experience

Should you meet the minimum requirements, please send your CV to Bonita

