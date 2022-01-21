The Business Analyst Team Lead is responsible for leading and coaching a team of Business Analysts, to maximize productivity and increase business delivery within the Business Analysis space. This includes the fostering of cross-discipline relationships to constantly review and improve on ways of work.
Qualifications:
- Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.
- Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar
- Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
Experience:
- Previous experience in leading a team including recruitment, resource allocation and people development
- Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- Business Process Management experience
- Excellent communication, both written and verbal
- Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills
- Good planning and time management skills
- Good business and IT acumen
- Problem solving and decision making
- Ability to influence
- Organizing, coordinating, and directing
- Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
- Customer focused
- Analytical thinking
- Decision making
- Results driven
Our client would like you to have:
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry
- SAP experience
- Aris experience
Should you meet the minimum requirements, please send your CV to Bonita