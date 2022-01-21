Business Process Analyst

Jan 21, 2022

Required Minimum Work Experience:

  • 5+ years experience in client service operations, or related business and process analysis
  • Experience with Software design and Development
  • Experience in automation of business processes using UiPath

Technical requirements:

  • Experience in UiPath Robotic Process Automation
  • Technical automation experience scripting, process automation tools, electronic document management, and monitoring in python / similar
  • Own/Manage RPA deployment and support other departments in delivery of process automation requirements
  • Data analysis and SQL experience preferable

