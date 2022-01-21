Business Process Analyst

Required Minimum Work Experience:
- 5+ years experience in client service operations, or related business and process analysis
- Experience with Software design and Development
- Experience in automation of business processes using UiPath
Technical requirements:
- Experience in UiPath Robotic Process Automation
- Technical automation experience scripting, process automation tools, electronic document management, and monitoring in python / similar
- Own/Manage RPA deployment and support other departments in delivery of process automation requirements
- Data analysis and SQL experience preferable