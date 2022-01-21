Data Business Analyst

Key Outputs
- Work on solutions supporting business to business data exchange using a common industry canonical model with emphasis on Broker integration points and a large number of affected system components
- Required to work under general direction within a clearly defined accountability framework
- Gather and interpret data requirements from the business
- Participate in the solution design process
- Prepare the data requirements specifications in the form of fully annotated data models
- Define the success criteria for solution testing
- Analyse data requirements and understand the impact on business processes and systems integration
- Assist (when necessary) with systems testing
Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant business qualification
- Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in Business Analysis with a focus on data design
- Experience in data design in a short term or long term insurance context would be preferred
- 3 – 5 years experience as Business Analyst with a focus on data design
- 2 – 3 years experience in the Short Term Insurance Industry
- Experience in technical writing
- Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops
- Experience in Model-Driven Design & Repository-Based Modelling tools would be an advantage
Skills:
- Conceptual and logical data modeling using techniques such as class models, entity relationship models, star schema models and data cluster models
- Business writing skills
- Presentation and facilitation skills
- Repository-Based Modeling tools.
Knowledge:
- Some knowledge as a Generalist or Specialist associated with the Short-Term Insurance Industry
- Business Change Life Cycle
- System Development Life Cycle (Agile experience would be preferable)
Competencies:
- Working with people
- Deciding and initiating action
- Planning and organizing
- Negotiating and influencing
- Facilitation
- Ability to manage own workload and timelines