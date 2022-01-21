Data Scientist

Jan 21, 2022

Job & Company Description:
You will design, develop, maintain and support projects using a variety of Big Data/Data Science technologies. You will use machine learning techniques, data mining, do ad-hoc analysis and create automated anomaly detection systems as well as dashboards, reports and visualisations.

Education:

  • Matric
  • BSc Honours Computer Science / Engineering is mandatory.
  • Masters or Doctoral degree is preferred

Job Experience & Skills Required:

  • 4-5 years experience in a comparable environment
  • Very strong analytical, communication and negotiation skills
  • Data Science (essential)
  • AI and ML experience (essential)
  • R, Weka, NumPy, MatLab (essential)
  • Excellent understanding of machine learning techniques and algorithms such as k-NN, Nave, SVM
  • Java
  • Python
  • HTML
  • JavaScript
  • Linux shell scripting
  • NodeJS
  • MSSQL
  • MySQL
  • MongoDB
  • ElasticSearch
  • Cassandra
  • HDFS, Hadoop, Hbase

