Data Scientist

Job & Company Description:
You will design, develop, maintain and support projects using a variety of Big Data/Data Science technologies. You will use machine learning techniques, data mining, do ad-hoc analysis and create automated anomaly detection systems as well as dashboards, reports and visualisations.
Education:
- Matric
- BSc Honours Computer Science / Engineering is mandatory.
- Masters or Doctoral degree is preferred
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- 4-5 years experience in a comparable environment
- Very strong analytical, communication and negotiation skills
- Data Science (essential)
- AI and ML experience (essential)
- R, Weka, NumPy, MatLab (essential)
- Excellent understanding of machine learning techniques and algorithms such as k-NN, Nave, SVM
- Java
- Python
- HTML
- JavaScript
- Linux shell scripting
- NodeJS
- MSSQL
- MySQL
- MongoDB
- ElasticSearch
- Cassandra
- HDFS, Hadoop, Hbase
