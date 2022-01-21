Data Scientist

Job & Company Description:

You will design, develop, maintain and support projects using a variety of Big Data/Data Science technologies. You will use machine learning techniques, data mining, do ad-hoc analysis and create automated anomaly detection systems as well as dashboards, reports and visualisations.

Education:

Matric

BSc Honours Computer Science / Engineering is mandatory.

Masters or Doctoral degree is preferred

Job Experience & Skills Required:

4-5 years experience in a comparable environment

Very strong analytical, communication and negotiation skills

Data Science (essential)

AI and ML experience (essential)

R, Weka, NumPy, MatLab (essential)

Excellent understanding of machine learning techniques and algorithms such as k-NN, Nave, SVM

Java

Python

HTML

JavaScript

Linux shell scripting

NodeJS

MSSQL

MySQL

MongoDB

ElasticSearch

Cassandra

HDFS, Hadoop, Hbase

Apply now!

For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed]

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.



For more information contact:

Lee Ann Jacobs

[Email Address Removed]

IT Recruitment Candidate Consultant

Learn more/Apply for this position