Developer – Python at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is a fast-growing online business based in South Africa. They are obsessive about their high performance yet collaborative culture and are looking for leaders to join their dynamic team. They think big, move fast, take ownership and are used to winning. They are lucky to be surrounded by colleagues who are experts in their field, working together to create a world class brand.

Responsibilities:

Building systems to scale, leveraging new technologies and AWS Cloud services.

Working closely with other team members to design software solutions.

Developing, enhancing and maintaining back-end systems, with an emphasis on Python.

Applying software development life cycle practices.

Qualifications:

Computer Science Degree.

Skills / Experience:

2 – 3 years’ experience.

Thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, OO concepts, data structures and algorithms.

Passion for learning new skills and appreciation to invent and simplify.

Experience in the following:

REST, Python and Linux.



Developing back-end systems in a Micro service architecture.

Experience in the following would be advantageous:

AWS Cloud technologies (EC2, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, Lambdas, CloudWatch)



GIT version control



NoSQL, Couchbase, Dynamo, Elastic.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website ( [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Python

Rest

Linux

