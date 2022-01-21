ERP Consultant at Pinnacle

SAGE / ERP SUPPORT ADMINISTRATOR

Reporting to the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Manager, the successful candidates will be based in Midrand and will be responsible for the following:

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide hands-on system administration support, system maintenance and operations support

Business Process and Systems Alignments

Ensuring that information is shared between branches and retained. Procedural information is communicated to all branches and procedures are ensuring IT division has the required resources and training to effectively complete the tasks

New/ change requests must be documented and communicated for approval and review

Business Process changes must be updated in accordance with system updates/ changes

Training and Development

Prepare Online Content for training purposes

Update Training Content aligned with change request implementation

Assist with training when required

Teamwork, Professionalism, Friendliness and IT perception

Manage calls logged with Helpdesk

Ensure that calls are closed within the SLA times

Update all calls on a daily basis (informing the business of the status of their calls)

Ensure that the answers to unusual problems are saved

Set and review quarterly goals and targets

Assists the ERP Manager, advise users on business applications and provides assistance with the design and implementation of solutions

Assists in testing solutions before deployment to the production environment

Reports to the Enterprise Resource Planning Manager

Provide feedback about status of:

Open calls

Current projects

System performance

Create weekly reports

New development/ change requests

Excellent conflict resolution skills to deal with angry and irrational users

Be able to work in a large and challenging IT environment

Excellent understanding of the organization’s goals and objectives

Ability to communicate ideas in both technical and user-friendly language

Proven analytical and creative problem-solving abilities

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment

Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment

Knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws

Ability to deliver training and presentations to Company

REQUIREMENTS

Matric with mathematics is essential and a BCom (Informatics)/ND: Financial Information Systems as a tertiary qualification would be advantageous

A minimum of two (2) years’ experience within an IT/ Distribution environment

Vaccination Certificate

Previous experience in supporting ERP systems would be advantageous

Basic understanding of Microsoft Operating systems and SQL security would be advantageous

Microsoft SQL Server

Basic experience in Transact-SQL would be advantageous

Reporting Services

User Environment (Basic)

Security (Basic)

Own transport and valid driver’s license

Good time management and well organized i.e., deadline driven, able to plan and prioritize a high workload

Above average computer literacy in MS Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint

Service quality orientated

Customer focused

Copes effortlessly within a high stress and pressurized environment

Excellent communication, writing and people skills

Willing to go the extra mile and succeed

Technology driven

Basic calculations (ability to work with numbers)

Self-actualization (capacity to assert oneself)

Motivation (ability to motivate others)

Negotiation (in a spirit of co-operation with the aim of an amicable outcome)

Tact (courteous, diplomatic, respectful manner)

Excellence orientation (set and achieve high standards & ongoing improvement)

Feedback (provide positive, helpful & productive feedback)

Liaison (establish effective personal contact / channel for Communication between parties)

Written and verbal communication (convey information through written / verbal instruction)

Decisiveness (ability to make decisions, render judgment, take action & apply corrective measures)

Evaluating (ask questions, analyze, give attention to, and attend to detail)

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Mature and outgoing individual

Well-groomed and highly presentable

Well organized individual

High attention to detail

Positive individual

High level of energy

Self-driven and willing to go the extra mile

A high level of perseverance

Be patient, tolerant and diplomatic

Ability to work as part of a team

Analytical thinker

Problem Solver

Desired Skills:

SQL

Sage

Microsoft Sql Server

Business Process

System Alignment

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Built on the foundation of entrepreneurial spirit, Pinnacle is South Africa’s leading ICT distribution company. We offer a broad range of world-class technology products seamlessly delivered across an expansive footprint. Everything we do is underpinned by our technical expertise, drive and determination – we call it delivering the exceptional.

Learn more/Apply for this position