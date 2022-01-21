ERP Consultant at Pinnacle

SAGE / ERP SUPPORT ADMINISTRATOR
Reporting to the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Manager, the successful candidates will be based in Midrand and will be responsible for the following:
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Provide hands-on system administration support, system maintenance and operations support
- Business Process and Systems Alignments
- Ensuring that information is shared between branches and retained. Procedural information is communicated to all branches and procedures are ensuring IT division has the required resources and training to effectively complete the tasks
- New/ change requests must be documented and communicated for approval and review
- Business Process changes must be updated in accordance with system updates/ changes
- Training and Development
- Prepare Online Content for training purposes
- Update Training Content aligned with change request implementation
- Assist with training when required
- Teamwork, Professionalism, Friendliness and IT perception
- Manage calls logged with Helpdesk
- Ensure that calls are closed within the SLA times
- Update all calls on a daily basis (informing the business of the status of their calls)
- Ensure that the answers to unusual problems are saved
- Set and review quarterly goals and targets
- Assists the ERP Manager, advise users on business applications and provides assistance with the design and implementation of solutions
- Assists in testing solutions before deployment to the production environment
- Reports to the Enterprise Resource Planning Manager
- Provide feedback about status of:
- Open calls
- Current projects
- System performance
- Create weekly reports
- New development/ change requests
- Excellent conflict resolution skills to deal with angry and irrational users
- Be able to work in a large and challenging IT environment
- Excellent understanding of the organization’s goals and objectives
- Ability to communicate ideas in both technical and user-friendly language
- Proven analytical and creative problem-solving abilities
- Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment
- Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment
- Knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws
- Ability to deliver training and presentations to Company
REQUIREMENTS
- Matric with mathematics is essential and a BCom (Informatics)/ND: Financial Information Systems as a tertiary qualification would be advantageous
- A minimum of two (2) years’ experience within an IT/ Distribution environment
- Vaccination Certificate
- Previous experience in supporting ERP systems would be advantageous
- Basic understanding of Microsoft Operating systems and SQL security would be advantageous
- Microsoft SQL Server
- Basic experience in Transact-SQL would be advantageous
- Reporting Services
- User Environment (Basic)
- Security (Basic)
- Own transport and valid driver’s license
- Good time management and well organized i.e., deadline driven, able to plan and prioritize a high workload
- Above average computer literacy in MS Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint
- Service quality orientated
- Customer focused
- Copes effortlessly within a high stress and pressurized environment
- Excellent communication, writing and people skills
- Willing to go the extra mile and succeed
- Technology driven
- Basic calculations (ability to work with numbers)
- Self-actualization (capacity to assert oneself)
- Motivation (ability to motivate others)
- Negotiation (in a spirit of co-operation with the aim of an amicable outcome)
- Tact (courteous, diplomatic, respectful manner)
- Excellence orientation (set and achieve high standards & ongoing improvement)
- Feedback (provide positive, helpful & productive feedback)
- Liaison (establish effective personal contact / channel for Communication between parties)
- Written and verbal communication (convey information through written / verbal instruction)
- Decisiveness (ability to make decisions, render judgment, take action & apply corrective measures)
- Evaluating (ask questions, analyze, give attention to, and attend to detail)
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- Mature and outgoing individual
- Well-groomed and highly presentable
- Well organized individual
- High attention to detail
- Positive individual
- High level of energy
- Self-driven and willing to go the extra mile
- A high level of perseverance
- Be patient, tolerant and diplomatic
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Analytical thinker
- Problem Solver
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Sage
- Microsoft Sql Server
- Business Process
- System Alignment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Built on the foundation of entrepreneurial spirit, Pinnacle is South Africa’s leading ICT distribution company. We offer a broad range of world-class technology products seamlessly delivered across an expansive footprint. Everything we do is underpinned by our technical expertise, drive and determination – we call it delivering the exceptional.