Field Support Technician

The Role: Essential Functions:
- Installing, Configuring, Maintaining and Troubleshooting of user workstations on company LAN
- Format and Reload of user machines, ensuring all user data is backed up and secured before format Ensuring correct software is loaded onto the user??s machine before delivery
- First Line Desktop Support via Telephone or Service desk initiated requests
- Exchange and Active Directory administration, including new user creation, password and resets
- Knowledge and experience on Windows 10, Server 2012, Office 2016 and Office 365
- Ability to diagnose and fix Hardware / Software problems
- Ability to install, configure and replace computer components
- Keen learner, able to apply new technologies /methods as they become available
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualificatio:
- Grade 12 (Matric) NQF Level 4
- IT Certificate or IT Diploma
- Comptia N+/A+
- Microsoft MCSE/MCSA advantageous
- CCNA advantageous
Preferred qualification
- Strong knowledge and experience of basic switch configurations.
- Strong knowledge and experience with Microsoft shite applications (Home and Business, MS Office 365 Suite and related applications).
Experience Required:
- Minimum 2 years proven experience IT support engineer within a service desk environment.
- experience of basic switch configurations.
- Strong technical knowledge and support experience with hardware setup and diagnostics (notebooks, handsets, desktops, thin clients, tablets,)
- Demonstrated proficiency in creating new user profiles, and associated tasks of user hardware setup, Microsoft software upgrades, deploying network printers, installing ant-virus software and enabling remote access.
- Demonstrated proficiency on creating profiles on Active Directory
- Demonstrated proficiency in setting up Microsoft Exchange mailboxes and 365 profiles and related support (user profile changes / password changes / archiving of mail / recovery of mail).
- Ability to configure and use remote desktop connections to provide remote support.