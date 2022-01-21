Field Support Technician

Jan 21, 2022

The Role: Essential Functions:

  • Installing, Configuring, Maintaining and Troubleshooting of user workstations on company LAN
  • Format and Reload of user machines, ensuring all user data is backed up and secured before format Ensuring correct software is loaded onto the user??s machine before delivery
  • First Line Desktop Support via Telephone or Service desk initiated requests
  • Exchange and Active Directory administration, including new user creation, password and resets
  • Knowledge and experience on Windows 10, Server 2012, Office 2016 and Office 365
  • Ability to diagnose and fix Hardware / Software problems
  • Ability to install, configure and replace computer components
  • Keen learner, able to apply new technologies /methods as they become available

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualificatio:

  • Grade 12 (Matric) NQF Level 4
  • IT Certificate or IT Diploma
  • Comptia N+/A+
  • Microsoft MCSE/MCSA advantageous
  • CCNA advantageous

Preferred qualification

  • Strong knowledge and experience of basic switch configurations.
  • Strong knowledge and experience with Microsoft shite applications (Home and Business, MS Office 365 Suite and related applications).

Experience Required:

  • Minimum 2 years proven experience IT support engineer within a service desk environment.
  • experience of basic switch configurations.
  • Strong technical knowledge and support experience with hardware setup and diagnostics (notebooks, handsets, desktops, thin clients, tablets,)
  • Demonstrated proficiency in creating new user profiles, and associated tasks of user hardware setup, Microsoft software upgrades, deploying network printers, installing ant-virus software and enabling remote access.
  • Demonstrated proficiency on creating profiles on Active Directory
  • Demonstrated proficiency in setting up Microsoft Exchange mailboxes and 365 profiles and related support (user profile changes / password changes / archiving of mail / recovery of mail).
  • Ability to configure and use remote desktop connections to provide remote support.

