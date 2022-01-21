Full Stack Developer

Key Responsibilities
– Work across the full stack, building highly scalable distributed solutions that enable positive user experiences and measurable business growth.
– Develop new features and infrastructure development in support of rapidly emerging business and project requirements.
– Assume leadership of new projects from conceptualization to deployment through staging to live environments.
– Ensure application performance, uptime, and scale, maintaining high standards of code quality and thoughtful application design.
– Work with agile development methodologies, adhering to best practices and pursuing continued learning opportunities.
– Participate in all aspects of agile software development including design, implementation, and deployment.
Qualifications and key skills considered
– Bachelors degree in computer science, information technology, or engineering.
– 2+ years of experience building large-scale software applications.
– Experience building hybrid web applications.
– Experience designing and integrating RESTful APIs.
– Knowledge of C#, .Net 6, Angular, JavaScript/Typescript and NoSQL/SQL.
– Entry level understanding of Azure.
– Excellent debugging and optimization skills.
– Unit/integration testing experience.
Please send your CV directly to [Email Address Removed] for more details.