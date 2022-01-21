Information Systems Manager

The successful candidate will be required to drive the strategic objectives of the business by progressively leveraging on information systems and technologies, while at the same time managing the expected cost savings/performance improvements.

Business intelligence and analytics is at the core of the purpose of this role. You will be required to use strategic analytical concepts and tools to drive business growth and minimise risk and cost. The successful candidate will be expected to manage and facilitate systems changes impacted by business and vice-versa. You will use widely adopted project management frameworks to drive all systems related projects, considering both business and infrastructure requirements; these include the implementation of information systems projects in addition to good Information Technology service management and change management practices.

Duties and Responsibilities include:

Analysing business requirements necessary for the implementation of Information Systems Projects/initiatives

Aligning and supporting strategic objectives to that of the Group strategies, policies, and structures

Setting up and managing an effective and efficient co-sourcing Information Systems team utilising the most appropriate internal and external resources to deliver Information Systems business solutions and processes that support strategic objectives

Managing third-party service providers in order to ensure high performance and reliable service delivery; whilst managing the cost to do effective and efficient business

Managing and ensuring that the relevant Information Systems project plans and their related critical path deadlines/milestones are met

Providing and presenting appropriate and relevant reporting to the Executive Management Team; reporting based Monthly, Quarterly and/or as per the relevant Business Reviews

Ensuring effective people management and a sustained succession and talent pipeline in order to build capability and to support the delivery of the company’s Information Systems Roadmap

Effectively drive the day-to-day operational management of Information Systems, including the management of Information and Communication Technologies, ensuring

appropriate balance between service and efficiency to ensure cost effective delivery of services

Managing operating expense budgets and appropriate CAPEX for Information Systems

Continuous monitoring of capacity and availability of all information systems, interfaces, and integrations

Business functional review – maintaining map to system requirements

Business intelligence review (special focus on planning and demand management)

Establishing and maintaining an internal Business Intelligence (BI) centre/hub with cubes/data models, [mobile] BI reporting, dashboards, balance scorecard reporting, and predictive analytics to support strategic decision-making

Automating business processes through system-based initiatives (e.g. RPA, IoT, AI etc.)

Analysing and addressing business processes for remediation or improvement through use of systems and/or integration (e.g. KPI-based reporting)

Addressing real-time integration improvements in line with business needs (e.g. eCommerce and Omni-channel). From Multi-Channel operations to a future Omni Channel Business

Evaluating and recommending systems to enhance Supply Chain processes including supplier/customer/sales interaction; along with fully integrated Purchasing & Demand Management

Developing standards for Enterprise Information Management, including master data, data migration, metadata management, data quality, and integration

Completing ERP, WMS, Merchandise Planning, Assortment Planning, Point-of-Sale Projects on time, in budget, in scope, and in alignment with business objectives and expectations of the Business IT Roadmap for overall Systems Improvements

Technology migration and consolidation

Documentation of information systems landscape

Incidents and problem resolution improvement

Ensuring that the asset management database is up to date

Vendor SLA reviews

Education & Experience Requirements:

Essential: Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science / Information Systems / Information

Technology/Business Administration/IT Engineering

Essential: Honours/Master’s Degree

Essential: Minimum of 8 years’ experience in managing Information Systems functions, including operations and software development (SDLC, Agile)

Essential: Minimum of 8 years’ experience in strategic IT business intelligence and business analysis

Essential: Minimum of 8 years in developing and driving digital strategies that have proven to contribute to business growth

Essential: Minimum of 8 years in working with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), including the implementation of an ERP environment, Digital Business (eCommerce), fully integrated Point-of-Sale (POS) together with the various payment solutions incorporating CRM Digital environments

Essential: Minimum of 5 years’ experience in development/maintenance of API’s and integration techniques

Essential: Minimum of 5 years’ strategic development and business planning. Operational management and/or wholesale and/or logistics background/s

Essential: Management of IT staff and vendors

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Agile

Business Intelligence

Budgeting

Reporting

