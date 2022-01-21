Education and Experience
- A degree in IT
- 4+ years experience as an iOS developer
- Experience with software development in a test-driven environment
- Excellent understanding and application of design principles
Advantageous
- 2+ year user interface analyst experience (preferred)
- Software Engineering related degree/qualification
- Honours degree
- Business experience and product knowledge
- Experience in Objective-C is beneficial
- Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store
Methodologies
- Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
- Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns
Tools
- SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
- XCode
- Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)
Technologies
- iOS
- UML
- XML, JSON
- SOAP and REST Web Service Development
Other
- Software architecture
- JAD sessions
- Data modelling techniques