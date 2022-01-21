iOS Developer

A continuously growing company in Centurian is looking for an iOS Developer to join a successful team providing software solutions to design, develop and implement solutions to meet business requirements in accordance with specification provided.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

At least 3 – 5 years development experience

Tertiary Qualification (Advantageous)

Native iOS

Xcode

Objective C

Swift

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly.

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other opportunities appears for which you might be more suitable

We also invite you to contact us to discuss your next career move in IT!

For more information contact:

Lee Ann Jacobs

[Email Address Removed]

[Phone Number Removed];

Recruitment Candiddate Consultant

