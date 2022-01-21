IT Project Manager at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for an IT Infrastructure project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

Job Objectives

Project initiation

Project planning

Project schedule

Project budget

Project quality plan

Risk management plan

Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log

o Project status reports

o Project steering committee presentation

Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

Qualifications

Qualification in Project Management

Experience : Solid Project Management in relevant area

Knowledge and Skills

Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques

Skills:

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to meet deadlines/milestones

Strong negotiation skills

Experience of using project tools

Ability to manage business expectations.

Ability to coach and mentor teammates.

Change management

Desired Skills:

Agile

Project Governance

PMO

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

