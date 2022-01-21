IT Project Manager at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for an IT Infrastructure project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
Job Objectives
Project initiation
Project planning
Project schedule
Project budget
Project quality plan
Risk management plan
Monitoring and controlling of project execution:
o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log
o Project status reports
o Project steering committee presentation
Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover
Qualifications
Qualification in Project Management
Experience : Solid Project Management in relevant area
Knowledge and Skills
- Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
- Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques
Skills:
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to meet deadlines/milestones
- Strong negotiation skills
- Experience of using project tools
- Ability to manage business expectations.
- Ability to coach and mentor teammates.
- Change management
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Project Governance
- PMO
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric