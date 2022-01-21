Java and JavaScript Developer

Position Purpose

Experience & QualificationsBSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent Financial industry experience) Minimum 8 years IT experience in a LISP, Investment, financial services environment

Java / JavaScript Certificates

At least four+ years of Java Script & Java experience with sound technical proficiency in the following:

AWS

Docker

Micro-services

Spring & Spring-Boot experience

Web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request-response protocol

Implementing both front-end and back-end

AngularJS and io

js, Express & Swagger/OpenAPI Specification

MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, nodejs)

Document-based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB ..)

Relational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle, etc…)

Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, ..)

JMS and Messaging technologies

XML and Related technologies

Web services

Gradle

GIT

Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito

Security principles

Test automation

DevOps expierance

Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions

Working knowledge of development design patterns

Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge

Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices

Adapts structured coding styles for easy review, testing, and maintainability of the code

Integrate the developed functionality and/or component into a fully functional system

Ensure unit and integration level verification plan are in place and adheres to a great quality of code at all time

Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging and updating current live system

Verify user feedback in making system more stable and easier continuous improvement

Utilise trends and metrics to develop, optimise, and implement solutions that address key business challenges and drive business

Keep abreast of industry trends and best practice to optimise service offering, ensure compliance, and mitigate

Develop innovative ways to meet the needs of unique clients pro-actively.

The Incumbent will be responsible for:Technical systems design and architectural documentation Systems support and systems enhancements

Ensuring implementation of non-functional requirements on agreed technical and architectural frameworks Designing IT solutions that satisfy business objectives.

Discuss and enforcing agreed upon architectural decisions

Defining, documenting, communicating and enforcing required standards, guidelines, and best practices

Communication of technological possibilities and constraints to business and team members

Providing (agree, document, communicate) application/technology road-map and ensuring compliance with IT strategies

Identifying risks and direct/escalate accordingly Supporting effective teamwork within Momentum

Competencies RequiredProactive

Systematical and analytical way of working Result-oriented approach to work

Work Flexibility

Accountability and ownership of work Ability to work under extreme pressure Resilience

Good communication skills Ability to collaborate in a team

Keep updated with the latest technology Coach and mentor team members

Learn more/Apply for this position