Java and JavaScript Developer

Experience & QualificationsBSc / MSc / BCom in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent Financial industry experience) Minimum 8 years IT experience in a LISP, Investment, financial services environment
Java / JavaScript Certificates
At least four+ years of Java Script & Java experience with sound technical proficiency in the following:
- AWS
- Docker
- Micro-services
- Spring & Spring-Boot experience
- Web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript & HTTP/HTTPS request-response protocol
- Implementing both front-end and back-end
- AngularJS and io
- js, Express & Swagger/OpenAPI Specification
- MEAN stack (mongo, expressjs, angular, nodejs)
- Document-based NoSQL database (MongoDB, CouchDB, DynamoDB ..)
- Relational databases and SQL (PostgreSQL, DB2, Oracle, etc…)
- Linux distro (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, ..)
- JMS and Messaging technologies
- XML and Related technologies
- Web services
- Gradle
- GIT
- Unit Testing JUnit/Mockito
- Security principles
- Test automation
- DevOps expierance
- Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions
- Working knowledge of development design patterns
- Sound object-orientated analysis, design and development skills and knowledge
- Good understanding of agile development methodologies and practices
- Adapts structured coding styles for easy review, testing, and maintainability of the code
- Integrate the developed functionality and/or component into a fully functional system
- Ensure unit and integration level verification plan are in place and adheres to a great quality of code at all time
- Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging and updating current live system
- Verify user feedback in making system more stable and easier continuous improvement
- Utilise trends and metrics to develop, optimise, and implement solutions that address key business challenges and drive business
- Keep abreast of industry trends and best practice to optimise service offering, ensure compliance, and mitigate
- Develop innovative ways to meet the needs of unique clients pro-actively.
The Incumbent will be responsible for:Technical systems design and architectural documentation Systems support and systems enhancements
Ensuring implementation of non-functional requirements on agreed technical and architectural frameworks Designing IT solutions that satisfy business objectives.
Discuss and enforcing agreed upon architectural decisions
Defining, documenting, communicating and enforcing required standards, guidelines, and best practices
Communication of technological possibilities and constraints to business and team members
Providing (agree, document, communicate) application/technology road-map and ensuring compliance with IT strategies
Identifying risks and direct/escalate accordingly Supporting effective teamwork within Momentum
Competencies RequiredProactive
Systematical and analytical way of working Result-oriented approach to work
Work Flexibility
Accountability and ownership of work Ability to work under extreme pressure Resilience
Good communication skills Ability to collaborate in a team
Keep updated with the latest technology Coach and mentor team members