Network Administrator

NETWORK ADMINSTRATOR

Description:

The purpose of the job is to provide technical support to the Centre’s employees on all Network related infrastructure.

Provide second line support (Cisco Call Manager suite, Switches, Routers and Firewalls)

Technical troubleshooting on all network infrastructure

Installation, configuration and backups of Network infrastructure hardware and software

Proactive monitoring of all network infrastructure

Research, design and implement new Network and Security solutions

Network cabling patching

Login calls with Third Parties and other service providers and following up on a regular basis

Perform any other duties as required

Education, skills and experience

Relevant recognised ICT certification or equivalent diploma

At least three (3) years’ relevant experience

A valid CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) certification

A valid CCNP Collaboration (Cisco Certified Network Professional Collaboration) certification advantageous

A valid CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) certification advantageous

Three years’ experience with Cisco Routers and Switches

One year experience with the Cisco Call Manager Suite

Two years’ experience with Firewalls

Desired Skills:

ICT

CCNA CERTIFICATE

FIREWALLS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

GOVERNMENT

Learn more/Apply for this position