Network Engineer

The Role: Essential function:
- Install and configure hardware, for example, switches, routers, firewalls, intrusion prevention devices, and wireless devices when required
- Design and perform WAN and firewall configurations
- Perform network troubleshooting to isolate and diagnose network problems, working with clients, equipment vendors and telecom providers to bring
issues to resolution
- Upgrade network hardware and software components as required
- Solve complex problems with many variables
- Provide after-hours operational network support
- Setup and monitor network performance pro-actively with in house tools
- Setup and perform network disaster recovery simulation
- Monitor, review and interpret network logs, security and documentation
- Determine and actively pursue network device automated fail over in order to support client SLA??s
- Stay abreast of how technology infrastructures are currently impacting and driving network troubleshooting methodology
- Provide monthly feedback sessions to management regarding technical concerns and other complexities
- Motivate to management and implement approved technology recommendations
- Provide router and switch device configuration backups.
- Ensure that all network configuration, system images and network diagnosis are backed up, and report to management
- Provide monthly evidence of backup validity
- Daily review of the network systems logs and alerts to ensure system integrity is maintained
- Escalation of any risk behaviour detected, to management
- Complete audit requirements as required by audit deadline
- Adhere to all corporate policies and procedures
- Actively participate in mentoring junior, learnership and exposure member
- Remain actively aware of providing a positive and up building environment, to the best of your abilities, for yourself and your colleagues in order to foster growth and relations
- Adhere to corporate escalation and reporting structures
- Actively participate in cross team interaction sessions between the network team and clientele when required. Clientele is seen as any internal team, division, merged company or external client
- Action, closure and updating of all approved changes assigned to you using the Emid Service Desk system
- Action, closure and updating of all tasks assigned to you by management by the deadline given
- Complete all project and operational tasks assigned to
you by due deadline
- Take ownership of, and motivate, to management and HR, an annual self-enrichment training roadmap with management and HR providing guidelines
- Provide innovation in troubleshooting methodology in order to better streamline the operational status of the network infrastructure.
- Attend all meetings assigned to you
- Provide after-hours support when required
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Matric
- Cisco CCNA / Juniper JNCIA essential
- 3 to 5 year experience in networking
- Vendor Juniper junos (Firewalls, routers and switches) and Fortinet(Firewalls)
- Understanding of networking standards and technologies
- IPv4 and IPv6
- Basic sub-netting and advanced sub-netting
- Be able to read traffic dumps and Identify the 7 layer of the OSI model for troubleshooting.
- Good understanding of routing protocols (BGP,BFD,OSPF and static)
- Knowledge and understanding of MPLS ?? L3VPN and L2VPN(VPLS)
- Understanding of layer 2 protocol( link aggregation and spanning tree)
- Understanding of security standards and technologies
- Implementation of security polices
- Implementation and troubleshooting of IPsec VPN
- Implementation and troubleshooting of SSL VPAN
- Implementation and troubleshooting of firewalls and IPS
- Implementation and troubleshooting of proxy (Fortigate) able to do AD integration
Preferred Qualification:
- Diploma/Degree in Information Technology
- 3 to 5 year experience in networking
- Cisco experience preferred
- Cisco CCNA / Juniper JNCIA essential
- Cisco CCNP advantage
- Fortinet NSE 4 advantage
Experience required:
- Knowledge of telecommunication infrastructure
Working with People