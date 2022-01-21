Network Engineer

Jan 21, 2022

Qualifications:

  • Bachelors degree in Computer Science or related field required
  • Four years of experience in a networking, computer networking and/or IT role.
  • Good communication skills are a must.
  • Must have 4+ years of experience as a Network Engineer.
  • 2 to 4 Years Experience / CCNA Trained / Certified

Requirements:

  • Basic level understanding of Network & Telecom
  • Having basic understanding of the Network Devices (Routers/Switches/Exchanges)
  • Configuring the Network equipments with minimum / basic configuration
  • Hands & Feet support as per remote instructions
  • Ability to provide level 1 hands & feet support for all Network & Voice related issues
  • Closure of assigned tickets
  • Monthly Inventory & Spare management reports
  • Perform configuration backup management process
  • Monthly upgradation of Network / Rack Diagrams
  • Updating devices hardening daily checklist

