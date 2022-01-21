Network Engineer

Qualifications:

Bachelors degree in Computer Science or related field required

Four years of experience in a networking, computer networking and/or IT role.

Good communication skills are a must.

Must have 4+ years of experience as a Network Engineer.

2 to 4 Years Experience / CCNA Trained / Certified

Requirements:

Basic level understanding of Network & Telecom

Having basic understanding of the Network Devices (Routers/Switches/Exchanges)

Configuring the Network equipments with minimum / basic configuration

Hands & Feet support as per remote instructions

Ability to provide level 1 hands & feet support for all Network & Voice related issues

Closure of assigned tickets

Monthly Inventory & Spare management reports

Perform configuration backup management process

Monthly upgradation of Network / Rack Diagrams

Updating devices hardening daily checklist

Should you meet the minimum requirements, please send your CV to Bonita

