Qualifications:
- Bachelors degree in Computer Science or related field required
- Four years of experience in a networking, computer networking and/or IT role.
- Good communication skills are a must.
- Must have 4+ years of experience as a Network Engineer.
- 2 to 4 Years Experience / CCNA Trained / Certified
Requirements:
- Basic level understanding of Network & Telecom
- Having basic understanding of the Network Devices (Routers/Switches/Exchanges)
- Configuring the Network equipments with minimum / basic configuration
- Hands & Feet support as per remote instructions
- Ability to provide level 1 hands & feet support for all Network & Voice related issues
- Closure of assigned tickets
- Monthly Inventory & Spare management reports
- Perform configuration backup management process
- Monthly upgradation of Network / Rack Diagrams
- Updating devices hardening daily checklist
Should you meet the minimum requirements, please send your CV to Bonita