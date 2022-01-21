Remote Support Engineer

The Role: Essential function:
- Remote user support to users across 125 stores (South Africa and Namibia)
- General support of end user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment
- Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users
- Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements and KPIs to support client contract objectives
- Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support
- Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives
- Effective use of Call Management System and tools to effectively measure delivery of services
- Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality
- Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines
- Frequent and appropriate communication with users wrt resolution progress of incidents and requests
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- National Senior Certificate
- A+ & N+
Preferred Qualifications:
- MCSE
- Hardware Certifications is advantageous
- Mobility Support qualification
- ITIL
- Customer support soft skills
Experience required:
- 2 – 5 Years IT Experience in remote End User Support
- Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist
- Experience in Network Support