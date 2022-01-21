Security Engineer III (OS) (Contract)

Jan 21, 2022

Qualifications:

  • Academic qualifications in computer science, cybersecurity, or any related field.
  • Recognized industry certifications in cloud security- CSA CBK, CCSP, CISSP.

Experience:

  • At least 5 years of experience in cyber security.
  • At least 3 years of experience and hands-on expertise in cloud security.
  • Practical knowledge of public cloud offerings such as AWS, Azure and GCP.
  • Practical knowledge of services related to cloud computing, network, storage, content delivery, administration and security, deployment and management, automation technologies.
  • Robust microservices programming (AWS Lambda, Docker, etc.)
  • Good understanding and exposure to cloud standards, architecture, and models.
  • Experience with PKI, SSL, SSH etc. Hands on knowledge of automation and DevSecOps skills.
  • Good understanding of software development principles, including design patterns, code structure, programming languages, continuous integration, continuous deployment, and deployment orchestration.
  • Experience with open-source software security.
  • Experience with network protocols and deep packet inspection.
  • Knowledge of microservices, Kubernetes, docker etc.

Job objectives:

  • Provide assurance through collaboration with other stakeholders that all cloud and digital platforms meet the organisations security requirements.
  • Provide security recommendations on cloud-based data security, platforms, and application development.
  • Recommend innovative technologies or other methods that will enhance the security of cloud-based environments.
  • Serve as the subject matter expert (SME) on cloud security.
  • Develop standards, policies, and procedures as well as best practices documentation.
  • Translate security and technical requirements into business requirements and communicate security risks to different audiences ranging from business leaders to engineers.
  • Influence multi-disciplinary teams in implementing and operating cyber security controls.
  • Work closely with application developers to deliver creative solutions to complex technology challenges and business requirements.
  • Automate security controls, data, and processes to provide better metrics and operational support.
  • Utilize cloud-based APIs when appropriate to write network/system level tools for securing cloud environments.
  • Stay current on emerging security threats, vulnerabilities, and controls.
  • Identify and implement new security technologies and best practices.
  • Create technical and managerial level reports and conduct risk assessments for Cloud-based applications and infrastructure.
  • Identify processes/procedures for how to handle cloud security events, including forensic isolation and mitigation with Digital Forensics and Incident Response teams.
  • Identify new security threats by conducting continual monitoring, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments and log analysis.

Knowledge & Skills:

  • Required Skills: strong technical skills, including experience with Linux and Windows operating systems, scripting languages, and cloud provider ecosystems like Amazon AWS, GCP and Azure.
  • Excellent attention to detail, as they must constantly monitor systems to ensure there are no external threats.
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills will be essential when interacting with team members.
  • Strong problem-solving skills to swiftly and deal with threats or flaws in cloud environments.
  • Skilled in discussing complex security issues in understandable business terms.
  • Detailed knowledge of system security vulnerabilities and remediation techniques.
  • Ability to recommend solutions based on use cases and business requirements.
  • Stay- Abreast with emerging technologies and threats and ability to proactively assess and evaluate the adoption thereof in the organization.

