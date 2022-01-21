Senior Analyst Developer

JOB DESCRIPTION

Apply and develop accepted leading practices within the content management environment.

Define own and others work plans using own discretion and in alignment with departmental and functional work plans.

Conduct analysis and design/architect quality IT solutions according to approved business requirements and in line with governance frameworks.

Lead the delivery of quality IT solutions through development, integration, testing and deployment, in accordance with the approved design specification and within agreed timelines.

Lead a team of content management developers across solutions.

Ensure total quality of an IT solution by contributing to the compilation of standards, improved process and by ensuring that the approved processes and standards are followed.

Consistently provide IT solution maintenance and support in the designated area thereby ensuring business continuity, in line with the agreed service standards.

Keep abreast of developments of information and communications technology (ICT) trends and within specialised area of technology in order to develop and design the most appropriate IT solution within the area of responsibility.

Set the functional discipline standards for the area of works and hold others to account in complying to the expected standards and procedures for the completion of the tasks/activities performed.

Actively participate as a team member and drive the team towards the completion of goals.

Fulfil the team leadership function and provide mentoring and coaching to team members.

Take responsibility for the development and performance management of the team and/or provide input thereto as and where applicable.

Engage with the internal and external user community to ensure that business benefits are realised.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

A Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or an equivalent qualification;

810 years experience within an application support or project environment;

810 years experience in Enterprise Content Management (ECM);

Five to eight years functional experience within the OpenText xECM platform; and

Five to eight years functional experience with AppWorks.

The following will be an added advantage

OpenText ECM certifications;

AIIM certification; and

Working in the financial sector or central bank experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position