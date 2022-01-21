Senior Java Developer at Mediro ICT

Company based in Johannesburg is looking for a Senior Java Developer on a permanent basis to join their growing team. They currently working on a hybrid model – Home & Office. CV to [Email Address Removed] JAVA Engineering outputs:

Implement new features

Maintaining existing code

Good test coverage of code: JUnit and J-Meter tests

Contributing to peer code reviews.

Applying SOLID software development principles.

Responsible for writing clean code that is easily maintainable.

Actively using SonarQube to adhere to coding standards.

Improving current code base

Contribute to the design and solution of new features.

Git Flow branching experience

Agile / Scrum

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to all stakeholders

Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Deliver on agreements made with stakeholders to ensure that expectations are managed

Make recommendations to improve stakeholder engagement

Participate and contribute to the IT culture by living the company values.

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas

Take ownership for driving career development

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Minimum RequirementsRelevant IT qualification bachelor’s degree OR Diploma in IT related field

7+ years of relevant IT experience

Strong Java skills (Java 8)

Spring Framework (Spring Boot, Spring Integration)

Hibernate

Experience with REST

IBM DB2 / PostgreSQL / SQL Skill

Proven experience working in an AGILE environment

Good understanding of Software Design Patterns

Familiarity using Linux

Junit

Advantageous

Familiarity using Docker/Kubernetes (Advantageous)

Any Cloud experience AWS / Azure (Advantageous)

RabbitMQ / Kafka (Advantageous)

J-Meter (Advantageous)

