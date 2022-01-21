Senior Java Developer at Mediro ICT

Company based in Johannesburg is looking for a Senior Java Developer on a permanent basis to join their growing team. They currently working on a hybrid model – Home & Office. CV to [Email Address Removed] JAVA Engineering outputs:
- Implement new features
- Maintaining existing code
- Good test coverage of code: JUnit and J-Meter tests
- Contributing to peer code reviews.
- Applying SOLID software development principles.
- Responsible for writing clean code that is easily maintainable.
- Actively using SonarQube to adhere to coding standards.
- Improving current code base
- Contribute to the design and solution of new features.
- Git Flow branching experience
- Agile / Scrum
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to all stakeholders
- Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders
- Deliver on agreements made with stakeholders to ensure that expectations are managed
- Make recommendations to improve stakeholder engagement
- Participate and contribute to the IT culture by living the company values.
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders
- Positively influence and participate in change initiatives
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas
- Take ownership for driving career development
- Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
- Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.
Minimum RequirementsRelevant IT qualification bachelor’s degree OR Diploma in IT related field
- 7+ years of relevant IT experience
- Strong Java skills (Java 8)
- Spring Framework (Spring Boot, Spring Integration)
- Hibernate
- Experience with REST
- IBM DB2 / PostgreSQL / SQL Skill
- Proven experience working in an AGILE environment
- Good understanding of Software Design Patterns
- Familiarity using Linux
- Junit
Advantageous
- Familiarity using Docker/Kubernetes (Advantageous)
- Any Cloud experience AWS / Azure (Advantageous)
- RabbitMQ / Kafka (Advantageous)
- J-Meter (Advantageous)