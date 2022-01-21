Senior Java Developer at Mediro ICT

Jan 21, 2022

Company based in Johannesburg is looking for a Senior Java Developer on a permanent basis to join their growing team. They currently working on a hybrid model – Home & Office. CV to [Email Address Removed] JAVA Engineering outputs:

  • Implement new features
  • Maintaining existing code
  • Good test coverage of code: JUnit and J-Meter tests
  • Contributing to peer code reviews.
  • Applying SOLID software development principles.
  • Responsible for writing clean code that is easily maintainable.
  • Actively using SonarQube to adhere to coding standards.
  • Improving current code base
  • Contribute to the design and solution of new features.
  • Git Flow branching experience
  • Agile / Scrum
  • Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to all stakeholders
  • Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders
  • Deliver on agreements made with stakeholders to ensure that expectations are managed
  • Make recommendations to improve stakeholder engagement
  • Participate and contribute to the IT culture by living the company values.
  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders
  • Positively influence and participate in change initiatives
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas
  • Take ownership for driving career development
  • Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
  • Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Minimum RequirementsRelevant IT qualification bachelor’s degree OR Diploma in IT related field

  • 7+ years of relevant IT experience
  • Strong Java skills (Java 8)
  • Spring Framework (Spring Boot, Spring Integration)
  • Hibernate
  • Experience with REST
  • IBM DB2 / PostgreSQL / SQL Skill
  • Proven experience working in an AGILE environment
  • Good understanding of Software Design Patterns
  • Familiarity using Linux
  • Junit

Advantageous

  • Familiarity using Docker/Kubernetes (Advantageous)
  • Any Cloud experience AWS / Azure (Advantageous)
  • RabbitMQ / Kafka (Advantageous)
  • J-Meter (Advantageous)

