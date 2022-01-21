Senior Test Analyst at Reverside

Jan 21, 2022

Test Analyst Role in Johannesburg

We are looking for Software Testing Professionals with 5-8years solid software testing experience and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.

About The Employer:

Responsibilities:

  • Designing and writing test automation scripts using Selenium
  • Create SQL queries against a relational database when necessary to verify business scenarios have been met
  • Develop and configure test automation networks and execute stability and performance tests.
  • Coordinate with software developers to deliver stable enterprise software products.
  • Apply, design and develop automated testing strategies and build automated testing frameworks.
  • Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute acceptance, integration, installation, and system testing.
  • Analyse performance test requirements and develop test plans and debug to understand test objective requirements.
  • Establish test strategy and manual and automated test suites

Requirements:

  • BSc degree or BTech degree in Computer Science or Information System
  • 5 to 8 years solid software testing experience
  • API and Mobile testing experience
  • Prior exposure to leading a small test team
  • Strong communication skills both verbal and spoken
  • Willing to work overtime when necessary

Learn more/Apply for this position