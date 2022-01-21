Senior Test Analyst at Reverside

Test Analyst Role in Johannesburg
We are looking for Software Testing Professionals with 5-8years solid software testing experience and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.
About The Employer:
Responsibilities:
- Designing and writing test automation scripts using Selenium
- Create SQL queries against a relational database when necessary to verify business scenarios have been met
- Develop and configure test automation networks and execute stability and performance tests.
- Coordinate with software developers to deliver stable enterprise software products.
- Apply, design and develop automated testing strategies and build automated testing frameworks.
- Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute acceptance, integration, installation, and system testing.
- Analyse performance test requirements and develop test plans and debug to understand test objective requirements.
- Establish test strategy and manual and automated test suites
Requirements:
- BSc degree or BTech degree in Computer Science or Information System
- 5 to 8 years solid software testing experience
- API and Mobile testing experience
- Prior exposure to leading a small test team
- Strong communication skills both verbal and spoken
- Willing to work overtime when necessary