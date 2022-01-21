Senior Test Analyst at Reverside

Test Analyst Role in Johannesburg

We are looking for Software Testing Professionals with 5-8years solid software testing experience and has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.

About The Employer:

Responsibilities:

Designing and writing test automation scripts using Selenium

Create SQL queries against a relational database when necessary to verify business scenarios have been met

Develop and configure test automation networks and execute stability and performance tests.

Coordinate with software developers to deliver stable enterprise software products.

Apply, design and develop automated testing strategies and build automated testing frameworks.

Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute acceptance, integration, installation, and system testing.

Analyse performance test requirements and develop test plans and debug to understand test objective requirements.

Establish test strategy and manual and automated test suites

Requirements:

BSc degree or BTech degree in Computer Science or Information System

5 to 8 years solid software testing experience

API and Mobile testing experience

Prior exposure to leading a small test team

Strong communication skills both verbal and spoken

Willing to work overtime when necessary

