Server Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced innovative Investment Firm seeks a technically strong Server Engineer with a passion for Cloud tech to join its team. If you are looking for more exposure in the sphere of Azure & AWS, then this role will provide the opportunity as you will help prepare for the migration of on-premises infrastructure onto these platforms. You must possess a Degree and/or Certification in Information Systems and be a strong and effective communicator with significant experience in supporting large scale, enterprise class networks including 5+ years working with Linux operating systems, 5+ years working with Storage Systems, preferably NetApp, and adept with several programming [URL Removed] and maintain

Infrastructure in Cloud platforms

Linux operating systems

Storage systems

Configuration and housekeeping of monitoring solutions.

Remediation of security vulnerabilities and scheduled updates.

Documentation of Failovers and Procedures.

Vendor Management.

After Hours Support of production systems.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Degree and/or Certification and/or in Information Systems (Essential).

Experience/Skills

Expert at Linux operating systems with at least 5+ years working experience.

5+ Years working experience with Storage Systems, preferably NetApp.

Adept at programming language/s.

Communicate effectively.

Advantageous

NetApp Certification.

Solaris Certification.

AWS Certification.

2+ Years with Cloud platforms.

ATTRIBUTES:

Highly autonomous.

Very detail oriented.

Possess strong written and verbal communication skills.

