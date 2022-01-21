System Analyst at Capitec

Jan 21, 2022

Purpose Statement

  • To design and write specifications for the Postilion and Proview environments by utilising an understanding of the EFT and Card Transaction Systems
  • To resolve advanced user queries related to the terminal drive and transaction switching environments.

Experience

Min:

  • At least 3 – 5 years’ relevant experience the terminal drive and transaction switching environments
  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience in:
    • Switching Systems (i.e. Postilion, Base 24, ON2), or
    • Payment systems (Visanet; Banknet), including POS (i.e. Easy Pay) and ATM (i.e. Saswitch), or
    • Back Office systems (Extracts, Recons, Clearing and Settlement; Dispute Handling; Compliance and Risk; GL Integration)

Ideal:

Valued requirements include:

  • ATM App
  • Term App ISO
  • Real Time Framework
  • Merchant Settlement
  • Post Card
  • SSIS (SQL Server Integration Services)
  • Crystal Reports
  • Bancs Node

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:
Basic knowledge & understanding of:

  • Computer Systems
  • Transaction switching and ISO8583 Messaging
  • Databases and Query language (i.e. SQL)
  • B2B and Interbank processing

Ideal:
Understanding of:

  • Capitec Bank’s systems environment
  • Capitec Bank business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • TCP / IP network principles
  • System Architectural design principles & application

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Required to be available after hours in case of emergency

