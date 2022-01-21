Systems Analyst

Senior Systems Analyst

Our Exclusive Client requires a Systems Analyst with at least 8 years of in the design of business applications.

The System Analyst must have worked as a developer, with good experience in Java and Microsoft technologies.

Job purpose/mandate

Consulting with business analysts to determine the needs of the system- Designing a system to meet the business objectives and goals- Specifying inputs and formatting outputs to meet users’ needs- Using techniques such as sampling, model building and structured analysis- Developing specifications diagrams and flowcharts for programmers to follow- Overseeing implementation, coordinating unit tests and observing initiation of the system to validate performance

Specific duties and responsibilities

Specific education, experience, skills and knowledge required to perform the job

Education:- Relevant Information Management Degree or Appropriate B Degree in Computer sciences or equivalent diploma- Requires a solid grounding in technical software project management and a deep understanding of agile software development methodology as well as the practices and challenges of software integration Experience:- Data Modelling experience- Knowledge of system architecture- Proven working experience as a SQL Developer- Proven experience in database design- Excellent knowledge of computer hardware/software systems- Experience in data centre management and data governance- Extensive experience with programming and software development and integrationSkills:- Technological Competency – Must be able to articulate and champion the benefits of particular database designs.- Planning and Organization – Can apply the best practices – Excellent support skills, fostering credibility through good communication and maintaining effective working relationships.- Can analyse proposed changes from the perspective of benefits, impact and risk, with the confidence to challenge or champion where appropriate- Can provide solutions to users’ requirements, mindful of the needs to abide by agreed standards- Communication – Balancing listening and talking, speaking and writing clearly and accurately, influencing others, keeping others informed- Quality Management – Fosters quality focus in others. Sets clear requirements. Measures key outcomes- Quality/Compliance – Achieving a standard of excellence with our work processes and outcomes- Initiative – Taking ownership of work, doing what is needed without being asked, following through- Risk Management – Is proficient in risk identification, tracking, and mitigation in technical environments- Efficiency – Planning ahead, managing time well, being on time, being cost conscious, thinking of better ways to do things- Coach ability – Being receptive to feedback, willing to learn, embracing continuous improvement Knowledge:- Agile and other appropriate Software Development methodologies – SDLC (Systems Development Life Cycle)

Desired Skills:

SDLC

System Analysis

Java

Microsoft Technologies

development

About The Employer:

– Fun

– Entrepreneurial

– Work Hard Play Hard

– Fantastic Work Environment

