Tableau BI Developer (contract) TB at Mediro ICT

1 Year renewable contract. Only South African citizens can apply. IT Consulting Company (based in Samrand) is recruiting aTableau BI Developer with 5 years minimum work experience to join a dynamic team. Must have a valid drivers license, own reliable car and must be willing to travel locally within the Gauteng region (client site/projects). E-mail CV and payslip to[Email Address Removed]

Designing, developing, maintaining and supporting advanced reporting, analytics and dashboards using Tableau.

Develop SQL queries.

Input into the technical discussions and analysis.

Performing business requirements gathering and documentation.

Performing data analysis, data validation, data mapping and data design.

Maintaining and documenting Tableau data sources.

Conducting unit test and integration testing.

Training users on how best to work with Tableau.

Conduct root cause analysis and provide solutions to production and development issues.

Analyse business requirements, review existing systems and solutions, define the solution, and translate that into detailed design documentation.

Translate technical designs into an efficient, elegant and working solution.

Deliver comprehensive, easy-to-use, reporting solutions built on relevant best practices.

In addition, the developer should be able to advise and guide our internal clients and teams regarding Tableau best practices, key functionality and featuresMinimum Requirements

5 years minimum work experience as a Tableau Developer.

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelors degree or equivalent) in the relevant IT Discipline.

Solid experience in developing business intelligence reports using Tableau and SQL tools.

Extensive experience in developing maintaining and managing Tableau driven dashboards and analytics.

Knowledge and experience of data warehousing and SQL.

SSIS, SSRS & SSAS experience rquired.

Working knowledge of Tableau administration/architecture

High degree of competency in SQL, relational databases and normalization.

Experience with the agile development methodology.

Strong analytical, quantitative, problem solving, and organizational skills.

Attention to detail and ability to coordinate multiple tasks, set priorities, and meet deadlines.

Ability to work with a diverse and integrated team consisting of application developers, technical business users and business analysts.

