WS02 Developer Senior

Jan 21, 2022

Requirements:

  • Minimum of 5 years experience in developing integrations solutions with ESB technologies (WSO2, TIBCO, Apache Camel).

Knowledge:

  • WSO2 Enterprise Integrator (or similar competing vendor product)
  • WSO2 API Manager (or similar competing vendor product)
  • WSO2 Identity Server (or similar competing vendor product)
  • Java
  • Object Orientation
  • Junit
  • SOA
  • Micro-services
  • REST API design
  • Authorization frameworks and best practices (OAuth 2.0)
  • Linux
  • Docker
  • Data Modelling
  • UML
  • SQL
  • SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
  • Architectural Styles
  • Enterprise Integration Patterns
  • Kafka
  • Elasticsearch
  • Kibana
  • FluentD

