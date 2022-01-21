WS02 Developer Senior

Requirements:
- Minimum of 5 years experience in developing integrations solutions with ESB technologies (WSO2, TIBCO, Apache Camel).
Knowledge:
- WSO2 Enterprise Integrator (or similar competing vendor product)
- WSO2 API Manager (or similar competing vendor product)
- WSO2 Identity Server (or similar competing vendor product)
- Java
- Object Orientation
- Junit
- SOA
- Micro-services
- REST API design
- Authorization frameworks and best practices (OAuth 2.0)
- Linux
- Docker
- Data Modelling
- UML
- SQL
- SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
- Architectural Styles
- Enterprise Integration Patterns
- Kafka
- Elasticsearch
- Kibana
- FluentD