Intermediate Test Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

We are seeking an Intermediate Test Analyst Office Based 6 month contract with view to extend due to length of project. You are expected to assist in the quality assurance process of the systems under test, whilst working under the Test Manager The Test Analyst is responsible for scoping and creating functional test plans and test data, maintaining the integrity of the test environment, and presenting all work output in an accurate, well documented and professional manner. When analysing solutions, the Test Analyst is responsible for initially clarifying the scope of the work at a high level; and then to get into the detail by problem solving, understanding issues and driving out answers to issues. Required to know the business very well, and to have a thorough understanding of the drivers of business value. They will be required to work closely with the business, prod and other business teams, such as BanCs and third-party developer teams, in order to clarify testing requirements and outputs. The Test Analyst will be required to thoroughly understand the business processes and will be required to re-engineer test processes where required, to gain operational and cost efficiencies. Participates in reviews of requirement specifications, to ensure sufficient testing scenarios are created to provide the coverage required. Participate in design reviews to eliminate defects early on. Responsible for ensuring that the appropriate standards, methods, tools, and applications are being used throughout every piece of testing work. Takes ownership of the end-to-end test process. Generates testing reports based on the testing progress during a sprint. Required to communicate complex technical information to both technical and non-technical audiences. Generates automated test packs where possible The Test Analyst is required to self-organise.UAT Tester: Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed off Executing test cases and analysing test results Writing understandable, actionable, and repeatable defect reports verifying operation of product in production environment Involved in daily meetings around UAT testing activities Liaising with development and 3rd party testing department Work with Project Managers and / or Test Manager to identify testing tasks andassociated estimates, proper implementation, and utilization of various tools,including source control, issue tracking, test case definition tracking and test caseexecution Coordinate and facilitate Test Readiness ReviewsKnowledge & Skills: Knowledge of agile methodology advantageous Knowledge of the Microsoft Windows operating systems and Microsoft Office (Word, Outlook and Excel are essential) Knowledge of QC Ability to generate appropriate test packs that mitigate risk for the business Knowledge of automation practices that will help relieve the burden through regression testing. A basic technical understanding of client/server software systems. High attention to detail and very strong problem-solving ability. Can identify potential risk areas within a system. Must have excellent communication, organization, and time management [URL Removed] are seeking an Intermediate Test Analyst Office Based 6 month contract with view to extend due to length of project. You are expected to assist in the quality assurance process of the systems under test, whilst working under the Test Manager The Test Analyst is responsible for scoping and creating functional test plans and test data, maintaining the integrity of the test environment, and presenting all work output in an accurate, well documented and professional manner. When analysing solutions, the Test Analyst is responsible for initially clarifying the scope of the work at a high level; and then to get into the detail by problem solving, understanding issues and driving out answers to issues. Required to know the business very well, and to have a thorough understanding of the drivers of business value. They will be required to work closely with the business, prod and other business teams, such as BanCs and third-party developer teams, in order to clarify testing requirements and outputs. The Test Analyst will be required to thoroughly understand the business processes and will be required to re-engineer test processes where required, to gain operational and cost efficiencies. Participates in reviews of requirement specifications, to ensure sufficient testing scenarios are created to provide the coverage required. Participate in design reviews to eliminate defects early on. Responsible for ensuring that the appropriate standards, methods, tools, and applications are being used throughout every piece of testing work. Takes ownership of the end-to-end test process. Generates testing reports based on the testing progress during a sprint. Required to communicate complex technical information to both technical and non-technical audiences. Generates automated test packs where possible The Test Analyst is required to self-organise.UAT Tester: Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed off Executing test cases and analysing test results Writing understandable, actionable, and repeatable defect reports verifying operation of product in production environment Involved in daily meetings around UAT testing activities Liaising with development and 3rd party testing department Work with Project Managers and / or Test Manager to identify testing tasks andassociated estimates, proper implementation, and utilization of various tools,including source control, issue tracking, test case definition tracking and test caseexecution Coordinate and facilitate Test Readiness Reviews Knowledge & Skills: Knowledge of agile methodology advantageous Knowledge of the Microsoft Windows operating systems and Microsoft Office (Word, Outlook and Excel are essential) Knowledge of QC Ability to generate appropriate test packs that mitigate risk for the business Knowledge of automation practices that will help relieve the burden through regression testing. A basic technical understanding of client/server software systems. High attention to detail and very strong problem-solving ability. Can identify potential risk areas within a system. Must have excellent communication, organization, and time management skills.

Desired Skills:

Intermediate

Test

Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position