Network Engineer – L4 (Contract)

Role Purpose:

The Network Engineer will provide technical expertise to the company’s networks and assist with new projects. You’ll be responsible for ensuring that our network infrastructure is secure, stable, and compliant.

Qualifications:

Must have at least 8 years of experience with one of the following: Computer Networking, Systems Programming, Database Administration, or Operating Systems Programming.

Good understanding of network security and security protocols.

Knowledge of software engineering principles including object-oriented design and development practices.

Strong understanding of networking fundamentals.

A senior network engineer (CCNP level).

Beneficial to have SDWAN (Fortinet/Meraki) experience

Requirements:

Network design experience.

Develops and implements, as needed, maintenance plans.

Reviews network diagrams or architecture to determine the flow of information within a network.

Prepares technical reports to document network problems, network management guidelines, or network changes.

Develops and applies the networking technology needed to meet business needs, such as network and system administration, document creation, and testing.

Works on projects from inception to project completion.

