Senior Full Stack Developer (Contract)

Jan 22, 2022

Requirements

  • Works closely with business units to understand requirements and translate them into functional requirements
  • Supports the development of complex enterprise applications including applications that integrate with other enterprise applications.
  • Collaborates with developers, technical support personnel, quality assurance personnel, project managers, and test technicians to develop and coordinate standards for application development lifecycle.
  • Participates in the design and development of the application.
  • Documents all issues found during testing, debugging, and troubleshooting efforts.

Qualifications

  • 7+ years of experience in a high-growth/fast-paced, multi-tier/multi-cloud environment; Experience with Java and/or C# preferred.
  • B.S. in Computer Science or a related field required

Learn more/Apply for this position