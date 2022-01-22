Senior Full Stack Developer (Contract)

Requirements
- Works closely with business units to understand requirements and translate them into functional requirements
- Supports the development of complex enterprise applications including applications that integrate with other enterprise applications.
- Collaborates with developers, technical support personnel, quality assurance personnel, project managers, and test technicians to develop and coordinate standards for application development lifecycle.
- Participates in the design and development of the application.
- Documents all issues found during testing, debugging, and troubleshooting efforts.
Qualifications
- 7+ years of experience in a high-growth/fast-paced, multi-tier/multi-cloud environment; Experience with Java and/or C# preferred.
- B.S. in Computer Science or a related field required