QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS & EXPERIENCE:
- Completed Matric
- A valid CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) certification is ESSENTIAL
- At least 3 years relevant experience as a Network Administrator is required
- Min. 3 years experience with Cisco Routers and Switches
- Min. 2 years experience with Firewalls
- Min. 1 year experience with the Cisco Call Manager Suite is preferred
- Relevant recognized ICT certification or equivalent diploma is preferred
- A valid CCNP Collaboration (Cisco Certified Network Professional Collaboration) certification advantageous
- A valid CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) certification advantageous
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Provide second line support (Cisco Call Manager suite, Switches, Routers and Firewalls)
- Technical troubleshooting on all network infrastructure
- Installation, configuration and backups of Network infrastructure hardware and software
- Proactive monitoring of all network infrastructure
- Research, design and implement new Network and Security solutions
- Network cabling patching
- Login calls with 3rd Parties and other service providers and following up on a regular basis
- Perform any other duties as required
