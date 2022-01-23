NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR

QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS & EXPERIENCE:

  • Completed Matric
  • A valid CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) certification is ESSENTIAL
  • At least 3 years relevant experience as a Network Administrator is required
  • Min. 3 years experience with Cisco Routers and Switches
  • Min. 2 years experience with Firewalls
  • Min. 1 year experience with the Cisco Call Manager Suite is preferred
  • Relevant recognized ICT certification or equivalent diploma is preferred
  • A valid CCNP Collaboration (Cisco Certified Network Professional Collaboration) certification advantageous
  • A valid CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) certification advantageous

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Provide second line support (Cisco Call Manager suite, Switches, Routers and Firewalls)
  • Technical troubleshooting on all network infrastructure
  • Installation, configuration and backups of Network infrastructure hardware and software
  • Proactive monitoring of all network infrastructure
  • Research, design and implement new Network and Security solutions
  • Network cabling patching
  • Login calls with 3rd Parties and other service providers and following up on a regular basis
  • Perform any other duties as required

