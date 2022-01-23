NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR

QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS & EXPERIENCE:

Completed Matric

A valid CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) certification is ESSENTIAL

At least 3 years relevant experience as a Network Administrator is required

Min. 3 years experience with Cisco Routers and Switches

Min. 2 years experience with Firewalls

Min. 1 year experience with the Cisco Call Manager Suite is preferred

Relevant recognized ICT certification or equivalent diploma is preferred

A valid CCNP Collaboration (Cisco Certified Network Professional Collaboration) certification advantageous

A valid CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) certification advantageous

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide second line support (Cisco Call Manager suite, Switches, Routers and Firewalls)

Technical troubleshooting on all network infrastructure

Installation, configuration and backups of Network infrastructure hardware and software

Proactive monitoring of all network infrastructure

Research, design and implement new Network and Security solutions

Network cabling patching

Login calls with 3rd Parties and other service providers and following up on a regular basis

Perform any other duties as required

