Business Analyst

Jan 24, 2022

What you will be doing:

  • To review, evaluate and analyse user needs to document system requirements and create system specifications that drive system development and implementation of overall business objectives
  • Assess, analyse and optimise end-to end business processes to improve business efficiencies, customer/employee experience and remove inefficient processes to meet new requirements
  • Analyse business processes and workflows to identify improvement or automation opportunities and facilitate implementation
  • Assess own performance through seeking timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate
  • Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes
  • Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions relating to building technical equipment
  • Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

What we are looking for:

  • Relevant completed degree required
  • 3 to 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 to 2 years experience as a Business Analyst
  • Basic understanding of developing business cases
  • Knowledge of data analysis and interpretation
  • In depth understanding of financial data and banking information systems
  • Expert knowledge of Excel and Access Experience with development and interpretation of reports
  • Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (e.g., Visio, Firstmap)
  • In depth knowledge and skills on SQL coding

What we offer:

  • Basic Salary + Benefits
  • Performance Bonus
  • Recognition and Rewards
  • Learning and Development

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

