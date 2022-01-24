Business Analyst

Our client in the Insurance is looking for a Business Analyst to perform business and system analysis tasks through specialisation in understanding the business usage of information technology (IT) and helping technology add value to their Investments.

To transform business requirements (functional & non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution

Key Performance Areas:

Investigate and perform business analysis , determine business system requirements and identify alternatives

Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements

Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.

Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules and mockups)

Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.

Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.

Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.

Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.

Investigate, identify and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors.

Process and training documentation for the trainers.

Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the MMH values.

Analysis Competencies Required:

Effective written and verbal communication.

Ability to hold elicitation sessions from a business and technical perspective.

Have the ability to document processes.

Apply analytical skills to all work performed.

Attention to detail

Investigative and information gathering skills

Ability to work independently

Take ownership and accountability

Take initiative

Problem solving

Ability to manage pressure

Must be able to build and maintain relationships.

Apply business analysis tools and techniques to continuously improve thinking and solutions

Technical Competencies Required:

Ability to define Open API’s using OpenAPI editor.

Ability to do low fidelity UX mockups.

Ability to put together basic UML.

Working knowledge of postman, Soap UI and mongo.

Working knowledge of Domain Driven Development and ability to express domain services via a REST API.

Qualifications & Experience:

BCom Informatics or BSC Degree.

Diploma in Business analysis preferred.

A min of 7 years’ experience as a Business analyst.

A minimum of 4 years’ experience in the investment environment.

At least 4 years’ experience working with API’s

Agile working experience preferred.

SQL knowledge a must.

Desired Skills:

Agile

SQL

API

UML

Investment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is in the Insurance/Finance Buisinsess.

