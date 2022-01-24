C/C++ Software Developer

Jan 24, 2022

Area/Location: Johannesburg including Durban (Remote Working from Home
Roles & Outcomes:

  • C/C++ Programming and Integration
  • Systems Design
  • Documentation / Technical Authoring
  • Problem Solving
  • Project Management
  • Research / Investigations
  • Service Level Monitoring
  • Systems Testing
  • User Support
  • The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defects and are easily maintained
  • Create Firmware for custom hardware designs
  • Code versioning
  • Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.
  • Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.
  • Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.
  • Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.
  • Creating end-user application feedback channels.
  • Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.
  • Keeping up to date with C++ standards and advancements in application development.
  • Resolve issues proactively to deliver high-quality products

Education & Qualifications:

  • Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
  • Fluent in spoken and written English
  • Team player with the ability to work in small teams
  • Be able and willing to travel abroad

Experience:

  • 3 years C / C++ development experience
  • Network programming skills essential
  • Knowledge of Best Practices
  • Proficiency in C++ compliant languages such as C, Java, and Python.
  • Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.
  • Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
  • Good OOP knowledge
  • Software development lifecycle experience
  • Experience with Windows and LINUX
  • Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol
  • Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

  • Experience with managing large long-term projects mostly unaided
  • Real-time multimedia and embedded development experience
  • OSI layer 2 experience, specifically AVB and its related protocols

