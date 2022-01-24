C# Developer

Jan 24, 2022

Key Responsibilities:

  • Contribute towards design, development and testing of new features in applications
  • Responsible for clear communication with others involved in the development process
  • Deliver reasonable test coverage with solutions
  • Troubleshoot and bug-fix existing functionality
  • Grow your skillset through continued exploration of development technologies
  • Occasionally assist end-users on the platform technology

Desired Skills and Experience Qualifications:

  • Matric or equivalent qualifications
  • A Diploma or B.Sc. degree in a Technology or related field is preferable but not essential

Personal Attributes:

  • Team player commitment to collaborative problem solving
  • Self-Motivated, fast, smart, keen, ambitious.
  • Hard-working and deadline-driven
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Values focused on integrity and excellence

Business Skills/Experience:

  • Experience with HTML, JavaScript and web development frameworks (any of ReactJs, VueJs, AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery)
  • Some experience with Git and code-repository care
  • Proven delivery experience and can demonstrate software disciplines
  • Familiarity with relational databases (MS SQL Server advantageous)
  • Experience with Entity frameworks
  • Experience with web services development as either/both client and server
  • Exposure to design patterns and SOLID principles
  • A knack for writing clean, human-readable C# code

Industry Skills/Experience

  • At least 3 years of software development experience where C# was used for “a” time as your primary expression

Learn more/Apply for this position