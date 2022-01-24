C# Developer

Key Responsibilities:
- Contribute towards design, development and testing of new features in applications
- Responsible for clear communication with others involved in the development process
- Deliver reasonable test coverage with solutions
- Troubleshoot and bug-fix existing functionality
- Grow your skillset through continued exploration of development technologies
- Occasionally assist end-users on the platform technology
Desired Skills and Experience Qualifications:
- Matric or equivalent qualifications
- A Diploma or B.Sc. degree in a Technology or related field is preferable but not essential
Personal Attributes:
- Team player commitment to collaborative problem solving
- Self-Motivated, fast, smart, keen, ambitious.
- Hard-working and deadline-driven
- Excellent communication skills
- Values focused on integrity and excellence
Business Skills/Experience:
- Experience with HTML, JavaScript and web development frameworks (any of ReactJs, VueJs, AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery)
- Some experience with Git and code-repository care
- Proven delivery experience and can demonstrate software disciplines
- Familiarity with relational databases (MS SQL Server advantageous)
- Experience with Entity frameworks
- Experience with web services development as either/both client and server
- Exposure to design patterns and SOLID principles
- A knack for writing clean, human-readable C# code
Industry Skills/Experience
- At least 3 years of software development experience where C# was used for “a” time as your primary expression