C# Developer

Our cilent is currently seeking a C# Developer for a 1 year contract position with a view to extend.

This position is based in Cape Town.

The below skills are required:

5 Years’ experience in C# and SQL

ASP.NET MVC + .NET Core, ASP.NET Web API, ASP.NET Web Forms

MSMQ, WCF

LINQ, Entity Framework, Unit testing frameworks

Mocking framework, Mapping frameworks, Jasmine

Castle Windsor, StructureMap, [URL Removed]

Knowledge of Object-Oriented Software development principals

Type of Exposure/Experience

Extensive high-level design experience

Exposure to agile delivery Scrum, Kanban, and or SAFe

Worked with UI development – can prepare mockups

SOA / API

SOAP and Rest

DevOps toolsets for software releases

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

