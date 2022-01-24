Data Analyst

Jan 24, 2022

Use your advanced MS Excel skills and experience on Power BI to cement this awesome opportunity to build a long term career.
Seeking young, qualified and driven individual with a real passion for data and stats to start asap.

Minimum requirements:

  • Relevant B.SC or related degree
  • 2+years experience in dealing with large data
  • Advanced MS Excel including pivot tables
  • Power BI

Desired Skills:

  • Data analysis
  • Power BI

About The Employer:

Highly dynamic company culture and continuously evolving environment. Young, driven, open and friendly team.

