Data Analyst

Jan 24, 2022

Reporting & Data Analyst (JHB North)

(CTC R35, 000 – R55, 000)

We are looking for a Reporting & Data Analyst to join our client to help drive and deliver the data offering across the business. We’re looking for a solutions-oriented individual, someone who is inquisitive and determined to unlock the data insights that drive the business. The individual will be part of a data team working to deliver impactful and relevant data insights to the sales, finance and procurement teams and for the company as a whole.

Requirements
A mixture of operational and advisory type experience
SQL
IT Degree with 3 years practical experience in data analysis and reporting
Knowledge on data visualisation tools are an advantage
Good understanding of Financial data will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

