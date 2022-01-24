Data Analyst

Reporting & Data Analyst (JHB North)

(CTC R35, 000 – R55, 000)

We are looking for a Reporting & Data Analyst to join our client to help drive and deliver the data offering across the business. We’re looking for a solutions-oriented individual, someone who is inquisitive and determined to unlock the data insights that drive the business. The individual will be part of a data team working to deliver impactful and relevant data insights to the sales, finance and procurement teams and for the company as a whole.

Requirements

A mixture of operational and advisory type experience

SQL

IT Degree with 3 years practical experience in data analysis and reporting

Knowledge on data visualisation tools are an advantage

Good understanding of Financial data will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

SQL

IT Degree

Financial Data

Data Analyst

Reporting analyst

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position