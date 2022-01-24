Reporting & Data Analyst (JHB North)
(CTC R35, 000 – R55, 000)
We are looking for a Reporting & Data Analyst to join our client to help drive and deliver the data offering across the business. We’re looking for a solutions-oriented individual, someone who is inquisitive and determined to unlock the data insights that drive the business. The individual will be part of a data team working to deliver impactful and relevant data insights to the sales, finance and procurement teams and for the company as a whole.
Requirements
A mixture of operational and advisory type experience
SQL
IT Degree with 3 years practical experience in data analysis and reporting
Knowledge on data visualisation tools are an advantage
Good understanding of Financial data will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- IT Degree
- Financial Data
- Data Analyst
- Reporting analyst
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree