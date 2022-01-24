Data Engineer / BI Developer

Work from home position

Make online commerce and digital payment acceptance easier and more accessible across all Africa.

Ideal candidates look like:

At least 3 years’ experience with streaming systems and pub/sub models

Experience with the AWS Stack

Eager to experiment with new technologies and learn new skills

Nice to haves:

BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience Have worked within the FinTech/Payments industry.

Job Description:

Work alongside the data team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.

Building out our core data infrastructure, that includes queuing platforms with a pub/sub

architecture with a focus on security and reliability.

architecture with a focus on security and reliability. Enabling other product teams to use the infrastructure by setting up guidelines, libraries

and training

and training Monitoring and improving the data warehouse, to make sure it keeps up with scale and

usage

usage Show best practices in testing, documenting and the use of version control

Tech stack:

Data: PostgreSQL, MongoDB, MySQL, Kafka

Infra: AWS Lambda’s, Serverless, S3, API Gateway, DBTTools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman, PopSQLAutomation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform

Backend: Python, Node, PHP

Frontend: React, Angular, TypeScript, Material

What sort of things are coming up on our data roadmap:

Operationalize streaming platform and add more data sources (in raw form) to our datawarehouse

Build out more transformations that serve the business needs (using dbt)

Build out complex models and algorithms to improve our ability to help merchants and

ourselves to make better decisions.

ourselves to make better decisions. Examples could be alerting when payment processing seems down in a certain area, or advanced fraud detection.

Allow other products to move over to event driven architectures

Desired Skills:

AWS

fintech

payments

data engineer

BI Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position