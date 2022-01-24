Developer (C# / .Net) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Conducting design sessions with technical leads and developers.
- Performing high-level investigations, analysis and design for solutions.
- Identifying and driving initiatives to improve software at a product and system-wide level.
- Collaborating with various parts of the business.
- Identifying and researching technologies that could improve our clients software
- Identifying opportunities for growth or improvement and propose potential solutions.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification.
Requirements:
- 3 years’ experience in software development.
- Understanding of various Software Methodologies.
- Experience in the following:
- .Net Core / C# / Angular
- SQL Server / Azure
- Kafka / Couchbase
- Web Services
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net Core
- Azure