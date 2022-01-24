Developer – Java at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Contributing in all phases of the development lifecycle.
- Writing well designed, testable and efficient code.
- Ensuring designs are in compliance with specifications.
- Preparing and producing releases of software components.
- Supporting continuous improvement by investigating alternatives technologies.
Qualifications:
- Relevant degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject.
Skills / Experience:
- 3+ years’ relevant Java experience.
- Java SDLC (develop, debug, test, package, publish, deploy) experience.
- Knowledge of Spring technologies and JPA / Hibernate.
- Experience working in an Agile environment.
- Familiar with Java build and dependency management tools such as Maven and Ant.
- Knowledge of GIT or similar source repository management tool.
- Troubleshooting and analytical skills.
- Abilities to document a solution.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- J2EE
- SDLC